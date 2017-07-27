Police report series of armed robberies over 8-hours in Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of armed robberies.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a business at 4220 SW 21 Street in Topeka, according to a media release.

The victim told police a black male wearing a plaid shirt over a dark, hooded sweatshirt and red shoes robbed the store. The suspect left in a silver vehicle.

Just after 10p.m. Wednesday police responded to a robbery to a business at 3335 SW Gage in Topeka. The store employee told police a dark-skinned man wearing a dark hoodie, red ski mask and carrying a knife entered the business.

He demanded cash and fled on foot.

Just before 10:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to SW 18th and SW Clay in Topeka after report of a robbery, according to a media release.

A victim told police an unknown black, male suspect wearing a hoodie and carrying a handgun approached him and demanded items from him. The suspect fled the area on foot. Police used a K9 team to search the area but did not locate the suspect.

Police reported no injuries during these robberies and the suspects remain at large.