Norton’s Valley Hope to celebrate 50th anniversary in August

Former Miss USA, ‘Dark Knight’ actor and former Fox News/CNN anchor will headline two-day celebration

NORTON — Valley Hope Association will welcome a former Miss USA titleholder, a former national cable news anchor, and an accomplished actor and Valley Hope alumnus to its 50th anniversary celebration on Aug. 18 and 19. These special guests will join Valley Hope as the addiction treatment organization announces details of a new “Building Hope” comprehensive campaign, dedicates a new courtyard at its Norton treatment center and celebrates a half century of service with a parade and balloon launch.

“Valley Hope started as a small treatment center on the plains of Kansas in 1967,” said Valley Hope President and CEO Pat George. “Today, we have 16 centers in seven states in the Midwest. We have helped more than 300,000 people overcome addiction. We mark our 50th anniversary to celebrate the lives that have been transformed for the better and to recognize that our work is far from over.”

Valley Hope welcomes these special guests:

Tara Conner was crowned Miss USA in 2006. During December of that year, she entered and completed treatment for alcohol and drug addiction. She has celebrated 10 years of sobriety. Conner is a television host, singer/songwriter, actress, model and recovery advocate.

David Dastmalchian is an accomplished actor in films, television and theater who was raised in Overland Park, Kan. His movie credits include “The Dark Knight,” “Prisoners” and “Ant-Man” among many others. He also appeared in the television series “ER,” as well as “CSI Crime Scene Investigation” and “Gotham.” Dastmalchian overcame a five-year heroin addiction. He wrote about his experience in his screenplay “Animals.”

Laurie Dhue is a veteran news anchor and founder of Laurie Dhue Media in Atlanta. During her 25-year news career, she has hosted shows on CNN, MSNBC and Fox News. Dhue has been in recovery since March 2007 and travels around the country sharing her message of hope and help with a wide variety of audiences. She has worked closely with the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the National Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependence (NCADD).

About Valley Hope:

A non-profit organization headquartered in Norton, Kan., Valley Hope offers residential and outpatient addiction treatment services at 16 centers in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. Valley Hope's mission is to provide proven, high quality treatment at an affordable price. Since its founding in 1967, Valley Hope has helped more than 300,000 individuals overcome addiction to lead successful and productive lives.