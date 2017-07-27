Names of men involved in injury accident released

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

The names of two men involved in an accident in Ellis County Wednesday have been released.

Jack Garner, 19, of Trego County was critically injured when the Chevy S10 pickup he was driving collided with a semi driven by Galen Whisman, 23, of Ellis County at 210th and Noose Road at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday.

The jaws of life had to be used to extricate Garner from the pickup. Garner was taken to HaysMed and was then sent via air ambulance to Wichita. Whisman reported minor injuries.

No further updates were available on Garner’s condition as of Thursday morning, according to Scott Brown of the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

Ellis County Sheriff Ed Harbin said Wednesday the semi had a stop sign, but the accident was still being investigated and no citations had been issued.

Sheriff’s personnel, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper, Ellis County EMS and Rural Fire all responded to the accident. In addition, an off-duty Hays firefighter came upon the accident and helped at the scene until EMS arrived.