Names of men involved in injury accident released

by 2 Comments

By CRISTINA JANNEY
Hays Post

The names of two men involved in an accident in Ellis County Wednesday have been released.

Jack Garner, 19, of Trego County was critically injured when the Chevy S10 pickup he was driving collided with a semi driven by Galen Whisman, 23, of Ellis County  at 210th and Noose Road at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday.

The jaws of life had to be used to extricate Garner from the pickup. Garner was taken to HaysMed and was then sent via air ambulance to Wichita. Whisman reported minor injuries.

No further updates were available on Garner’s condition as of Thursday morning, according to Scott Brown of the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

Ellis County Sheriff Ed Harbin said Wednesday the semi had a stop sign, but the accident was still being investigated and no citations had been issued.

Sheriff’s personnel, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper, Ellis County EMS and Rural Fire all responded to the accident. In addition, an off-duty Hays firefighter came upon the accident and helped at the scene until EMS arrived.

  • seroiusly

    Does any one see the absurd hipocracy when the Police in this county refuse to release the name of a person murdered by police because they withhold the names of victims and then they freely release the names of car accident victims an hour or two after a wreck whens its not even clear family have been notified or if the person will live. Its seems they got this backwards.

  • Danelle M Bieker

    They notified family before releasing names. Would you want your loved ones name released before approval? NO! have a heart!!!!