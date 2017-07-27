UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after Amtrak train hits cattle truck

LYON COUNTY- One person was hospitalized after in an accident just after 8a.m. Thursday in Lyon County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Peterbilt semi hauling cattle and driven by Ray. L., Tankersley, 54, Leoti, was traveling on Road X a mile west of Reading.

The driver failed to yield at railroad crossing. The semi’s trailer was hit by an Amtrak Train.

The train engineer Jarrod W. McWhirter, 35, Marshall, MO., was transported to Newman Medical Center.

Tankersley was not injured. Cattle were injured and died as a result of the accident.

—–

LYON COUNTY – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating an accident just before 9a.m. Thursday involving an Amtrak passenger train that collided with a cattle truck in Lyon County.

The livestock trailer was split in half in the collision near Road 240 and Road X outside the small town of Reading, northeast of Emporia.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari told The Associated Press that at least two of the three crew members in the cab of the Southwest Chief sustained minor cuts and bruises.

He says none of the 211 passengers were hurt. The train left Los Angeles on Tuesday and will resume its trip to Chicago after a replacement crew arrives and the damaged lead locomotive is disconnected.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report.