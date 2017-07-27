Janet Lynn (Moeder) Crawford, 47, Spearfish, South Dakota, formerly of Hays, unexpectedly passed away at home on July 22, 2017.

She was born March 5, 1970 in Hays, Kansas, the daughter of John E. and Dorothy A. (Werth) Moeder. Janet was the third of four children. She leaves behind her loving and dedicated husband, Chris Crawford, married August 13, 1994, their children, Dane Crawford, Andrea Bednar (Luke), and Alek Crawford (Shyla), her parents, her siblings, John Gary Moeder (Amy), Joannah Applequist (Myron), and Julie Brull (Jeffrey), her four darling grandsons, Tavis, Noah, Brantley, Elijah, and many more beloved family members and dear friends.

Janet graduated from TMP-Marian High School in 1988 and received her degree in nursing from Fort Hays State University in 1995. She spent her nursing career at Hays Medical Center as a registered nurse in both the Emergency and Recovery rooms. She also worked in the Cardiac Care Unit at Hays Medical Center. She was passionate about helping and caring for others. She enjoyed traveling with her family, and was especially intrigued with visiting lighthouses across the country. Janet was a kind, gentle, loving woman who will be deeply missed by many.

Janet and Chris have spent the last year living in Spearfish, SD, making their way through many new adventures. Janet enjoyed volunteering at Black Hills State University, and her local Kiwanis group, and she enjoyed attending Countryside Community Church.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at the Robbins Center, north of Gross Memorial Coliseum, on the campus of Fort Hays State University. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 on Friday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine St., and on Saturday from 9:00 am until service time at the Robbins Center, One Tiger Place.

Memorials are suggested in Janet’s memory to TMP-Marian High School or to the Department of Nursing at Fort Hays State University, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com of via email at haysmemorialchapel@gmail.com.