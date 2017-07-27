HPD Activity Log July 25

The Hays Police Department responded to 4 animal calls and 19 traffic stops Tue., July 25, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Violation of Restraining Order/PFA–300 block W 10th St, Hays; 1:31 AM

Open Door/Window–2900 block Vine St, Hays; 2:08 AM

Mental Health Call–2500 block Sherman Ave, Hays; 2:54 AM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–2100 block Vine St, Hays; 7:31 AM

Found/Lost Property–1000 block E 41st St, Hays; 8:56 AM

Burglary/vehicle–400 block E 13th St, Hays; 9:30 PM; 7:45 AM

Abandoned Vehicle–200 block W 11th St, Hays; 9 AM

Animal Injured–200 block W 36th St, Hays; 9:39 AM

Dead Animal Call–35th and Hall St, Hays; 10:27 AM

Criminal Damage to Property–1000 block E 43rd St, Hays; 7/24 7 PM; 7/25 9:30 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–200 block E 27th St, Hays; 11:35 AM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–2500 block General Hancock Rd, Hays; 12:32 PM

Abandoned Vehicle–100 block E 15th St, Hays; 12:52 PM

Criminal Trespass–2500 block Vine St, Hays; 1:11 PM

Animal At Large–3000 block Sternberg Dr, Hays; 1:29 PM

Domestic Disturbance–1000 block Elm St, Hays; 1:34 PM

Animal At Large–35th and Willow St, Hays; 2:26 PM

Traffic/Driving Complaint–3900 block Hall St, Hays; 5:15 PM

Drug Offenses–Hays; 7/24; 7/24

Assault–2400 block Canal Blvd, Hays; 7:40 PM

Theft (general)–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 8:22 PM

Civil Dispute–500 block E 16th St, Hays; 9:38 PM

Disturbance – Noise–1400 block E 29th St, Hays; 10:02 PM