HPD Activity Log July 25

The Hays Police Department responded to 4 animal calls and 19 traffic stops Tue., July 25, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.
Violation of Restraining Order/PFA–300 block W 10th St, Hays; 1:31 AM
Open Door/Window–2900 block Vine St, Hays; 2:08 AM
Mental Health Call–2500 block Sherman Ave, Hays; 2:54 AM
Driving While Suspended/Revoked–2100 block Vine St, Hays; 7:31 AM
Found/Lost Property–1000 block E 41st St, Hays; 8:56 AM
Burglary/vehicle–400 block E 13th St, Hays; 9:30 PM; 7:45 AM
Abandoned Vehicle–200 block W 11th St, Hays; 9 AM
Animal Injured–200 block W 36th St, Hays; 9:39 AM
Dead Animal Call–35th and Hall St, Hays; 10:27 AM
Criminal Damage to Property–1000 block E 43rd St, Hays; 7/24 7 PM; 7/25 9:30 AM
MV Accident-City Street/Alley–200 block E 27th St, Hays; 11:35 AM
Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–2500 block General Hancock Rd, Hays; 12:32 PM
Abandoned Vehicle–100 block E 15th St, Hays; 12:52 PM
Criminal Trespass–2500 block Vine St, Hays; 1:11 PM
Animal At Large–3000 block Sternberg Dr, Hays; 1:29 PM
Domestic Disturbance–1000 block Elm St, Hays; 1:34 PM
Animal At Large–35th and Willow St, Hays; 2:26 PM
Traffic/Driving Complaint–3900 block Hall St, Hays; 5:15 PM
Drug Offenses–Hays; 7/24; 7/24
Assault–2400 block Canal Blvd, Hays; 7:40 PM
Theft (general)–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 8:22 PM
Civil Dispute–500 block E 16th St, Hays; 9:38 PM
Disturbance – Noise–1400 block E 29th St, Hays; 10:02 PM