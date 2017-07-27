Holy Family enrollment set for next week; TMP to enroll Aug. 8-9

Enrollment for Thomas More Prep-Marian and Holy Family Elementary School is fast approaching.

Students at Holy Family will enroll 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Aug. 3 in the school’s cafeteria. TMP students will enroll Tuesday Aug. 8 and Wednesday Aug. 9 in the TMP-Marian dining hall. Times and grades are below.

Thomas More Prep-Marian enrollment schedule

Aug. 8

12th grade 8-9:30 a.m.

11th grade 10-11:30 a.m.

10th grade noon-1:30 p.m.

Aug. 9,

Ninth grade 8-9:30 a.m.

Eighth grade 10-11:30 a.m.

Seventh grade noon-1:30

For more information and for optional and required forms for TMP, visit https://tmp-m.org/enrollment.

The Holy Family enrollment flier, supply lists and calendars can be located on the school’s website.

Below is Holy Family enrollment flier.