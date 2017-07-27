Hays moves to 2-0 at AAA state

Hays moved to 2-0 at the AAA Legion Tournament in Ottawa on Tuesday night with a 10-3 victory over Oskaloosa. They did so by following the same blue print they used the night before. Strong pitching, timely hitting and a big inning. In this case two big innings on their way to a 10-3 victory.

Oskaloosa scored on a squeeze play in the bottom of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Hays immediately struck back with a four run top of the second inning. Hays continued to be aggressive on the base paths. Hays initially tied the game on an fielding error with the bases loaded. Then with two out Palmer Hutchison singled into left field. After the first two runs scored on the play, Oskaloosa looked to have caught Hutchison trying to advance to second. They however dropped the throw allowing a third run to score and Hays to take a 4-1 lead.

Oskaloosa got a run back in the third inning, but starting pitcher Cole Murphy continued to keep the River Bandits off balance as he cruised through the next three innings, allowing just two base runners.

The Eagle’s offense continued to tack on runs with a single run in the fourth and sixth. Each of the two runs scored on wild pitches.

Hays notched their second four run inning of the game in the seventh. The big hit came off the bat of Cole Murphy who drove in two runs on a double. Dylan Scheibler also drove in a run on his first at-bat of the tournament.

Cole Murphy used just 94 pitches in the complete game victory. His complete game along with Trey Riggs doing the same thing the night before allows Hays to have the maximum amount of pitching remaining in the double elimination tournament.

Hays will play Great Bend at 6:00 on Friday evening. They are the two remaining teams in the tournament without a loss. Great Bend beat Nickerson with a 7th inning walk-off sacrifice fly.

Earlier in the day during elimination games, Chanute beat Leavenworth 10-0 in six innings. Ottawa beat Arkansas City 5-0. Chanute will play Oskaloosa at 10:00 in the morning. They will be followed by Ottawa and Nickerson. Both games are elimination games. The winners of those two games will play following the Hays and Great Bend game.