Two rescued from flooded Kansas City area restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Storms that dumped several inches of rain on portions of the Kansas City area turned scary for two people after floodwaters briefly trapped them in the bar they own.

As co-owner of Coach’s Bar & Grill in Kansas City, Brian Darby says he began sending out goodbye texts to his family when Indian Creek floodwaters crashed through the business’ wall early Thursday. The two jumped onto the bar and then onto equipment for safety. Firefighters later rescued them through a roof. Darby says the restaurant is a complete loss.

Indian Creek at State Line is cresting at 27 feet this morning, which breaks the previous record level by almost 2 feet, @NWSKansasCity says pic.twitter.com/uwPxGjra37 — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) July 27, 2017

———- KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Heavy rains across the Kansas City area have closed roads and led to numerous water rescues. National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Bowman says widespread flooding was reported after 4 to 7 inches fell over just a few hours starting late Wednesday in east-central Kansas and west-central Missouri.

Spring Valley and Bannister about 30 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/lUKT9rL5Yf — Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) July 27, 2017

Kansas City Fire Chief Paul Berardi urged motorists in a tweet not to drive into high water. He says his department is responding to numerous high water calls. In Kansas, a stretch of Interstate 35 was closed early Thursday. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that road closures in the state include stretches of Missouri 2 and 23 in Johnson County and Missouri 79 in Pike County. Several flood warnings also have been issued for rivers and streams downstream from the deluge.

