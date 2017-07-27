Darrel E. Miller, 87, of Downs, KS, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2017 in Hays, KS. He was born on May 21, 1930 to Earl Lewis & Sarah Abigail (Carpenter) Miller in Lebanon, KS.

Darrel married Ruth Cheryl DeBey and to this union, 3 children were born.

Darrel was a publisher and editor of several local newspapers including the Downs News and the Smith Co. Pioneer. He was also a Past President of the Kansas Press Association.

Darrel is survived by: daughters, Michelle Doherty of Rockville, MD & Lara Ketter of Tipton, KS; son, Randy Miller of Bethesda, MD & 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ruth in 2013.

Click HERE for more on Miller’s life from the Kansas Press Association.