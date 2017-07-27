🎥 Mom to daughter’s rescuer: ‘Words seem to come up short’

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Three-year-old Joanna Hodges of Hays has made a new best friend under the worst of circumstances.

The little girl was revived by 20-year-old lifeguard Morgan Mathews last week as she nearly drowned while playing in the water at the Hays Aquatic Park.

Joanna and her parents Daniel and Gwen Hodges said a heartfelt “thank you” to Mathews Wednesday night during a public ceremony at Hays City Hall.

“Words seem to come up short when you’re thanking someone for saving a life,” Gwen Hodges told Mathews in a tear-choked voice. “But we are so grateful…you will always be a part of, and a very important person to our family.”

Mayor Shaun Musil, who has three children, and City Commissioner Sandy Jacobs, who has four young grandchildren, also were emotional.

Musil read aloud a recognition of excellence on behalf of Hays and its residents which said in part “…his prompt and infallible response saved a precious life. Morgan Mathews’ courage and leadership are highly commended…and to one little girl and her parents, he will be forever a hero.”

“I think it’s important to recognize this is the kind of youth we are raising, and we’re proud of that in this community,” Jacobs added, followed by a loud round of applause from the audience. There were many hugs and handshakes, including some from Hays and Ellis County emergency responders.

Musil also presented Mathews with a key to the city of Hays.

From the audience, Roger Bixenman, Hays Recreation Commission superintendent thanked HRC Aquatics Director Grant Lacy, who was sitting next to Bixenman, and Lacy’s staff for the training provided to the swimming pool’s life guards.

“I want to thank Morgan for his quick response,” Bixenman said. “We appreciate it.”

Another life guard, Hannah Norris, came from her post at the HAP Lazy River to assist Mathews, according to Lacy. Hannah and her parents, Eric and Tami Norris, were in the audience.

Mathews, who has been an HAP lifeguard for four summers, said he was “very grateful that Joanna is doing so well and she’s made a full recovery.”

The youngster was unconscious when he pulled her from the deep end of the zero-depth entry pool mid-afternoon July 19.

“When I got out to her, I activated our EAP and that got everything set into motion. That calls 911, brings out the AED (Automated External Defibrillator) if we need it.” Before the pool opens each summer, the lifeguards practice their Emergency Activation Plan (EAP). “Everyone knew exactly what to do,” Mathews added.

Joanna is the first person Mathews has rescued from the water.

“I noticed when she was playing and jumping up and down, it didn’t look normal….looking closer, I noticed that her nose and mouth weren’t coming out of the water. And then, she started to float.

“By that time, I was out of my lifeguard chair and on the pool ledge thinking this is suspicious. I’ve never seen a kid do that. She’s little and little kids just can’t hold their breath that long. So I decided to check it out.

“Once I got to her, I immediately just grabbed her and took her to the side of the pool and began CPR right then. Thankfully, she came back after a minute, but it was very traumatic, very nerve-wracking for sure. When I got her rolled over, I just zoned in right away and she instantly became my entire world. This was my priority. All the training that I’ve done led up to that moment.”

According to the Hays Police Department, Joanna had been at the pool with a daycare provider and was lethargic when emergency responders arrived. Her parents were called to the scene. The Hodges declined to identify the provider Wednesday, saying their family has been with the provider for six years and is “appreciative of the day care staff.” Joanna was responsive when the Hodges took their child to HaysMed.

She was released in good condition from the hospital and also was in good condition at a follow-up appointment with the doctor the next day.

At the conclusion of last night’s ceremony, Joanna ran from her parents to give her new friend Morgan a present, a silver lifeguard whistle engraved with her initials and the date of her rescue.

“Joanna was asking the next morning if she could go swimming again,” said her dad Daniel. “She’s obviously fearless,” her mom Gwen added with a smile.

The Hodges, and Mathews and his parents, Cammy and Brennan Uehing, posed together for pictures in the commission chamber room which was filled to capacity with more family and friends.

Mathews returned to Lawrence today, getting ready for the fall semester at the University of Kansas where he is majoring in geology.

He says he’ll “probably” continuing working as a lifeguard.

“I was having my doubts about wanting to stay because it has been four years and I was getting kinda tired of it,” Mathews admitted. “But after last Wednesday, I told myself I don’t know if I can afford to get tired of it because who knows, this might happen again. I really hope it doesn’t but you never know.”