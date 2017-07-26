New emergency room physicians join the staff at HaysMed

Hays Medical Center

Two new physicians recently joined the Medical Staff at HaysMed. Dr. Gerald E. “Jay” Matzke Jr. and Dr. Rob Miller have joined the Emergency Department at HaysMed.

Dr. Matzke received his medical school training and did a residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. He is Board Certified in Family Practice. Dr. Matzke has been a locums at HaysMed but is now permanently part of the Medical Staff.

Dr. Rob Miller attended Bethany College where he played basketball and received his B.A. He graduated from medical school from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City. Dr. Miller completed his residency in emergency medicine, also at the University of Kansas.