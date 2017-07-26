Hays Police will conduct tactical training Thursday

HPD

The Hays Police Department will conducting training on July 27 between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m. at 1705 Eisenhower.

Police officers will be training with special tactical equipment. This training is being done with great care and safety.

As a homeowner, you may see law enforcement officers move through your area. There is no need to be alarmed. The officers are merely conducting a realistic training exercise and there is no danger to the community.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the on-site supervisor (Team Commander Tim Greenwood or Team Leader Aaron Larson), or Chief Scheibler at 785-625-1030.