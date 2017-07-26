Hays High junior qualifies for Optimist International Junior Golf Championship

Hays High junior Tradgon McCrae has qualified to participate in the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship at PGA National Resort & Spa at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. July 28th through August 2nd.

McCrae will represent Hays in the boys 16-18 age division.

The Optimist International Junior Golf Championships is one of the largest and best-known junior golf tournaments in the world and offered to boys and girls ages 10-18 throughout the nation. Each year, more than 600 golfers participate in THE OPTIMIST. Optimists have been involved in the sport of junior golf for more than 30 years by holding local, regional and international tournaments.