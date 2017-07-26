Hays enrollment to begin Tuesday

Hays Post

The Hays school district is offering a one-stop shop for in-person enrollment this school year.

In-person enrollment will be offered 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hays High School cafeteria.

Returning students can enroll and pay fees online with a credit card. The enrollment link will be posted on the district website on Monday. For those who wish to pay with some other form of payment, they can enroll online and join a speedy checkout line during in-person enrollment for payment only.

School supply lists, student handbooks, forms and school calendars are also available on the website.

Shanna Dinkel, assistant superintendent, said she hoped consolidating enrollment in one location will help make enrollment more convenient for parents.

Principals and support staff will be on site to answer questions.

Spanish translators will be available all three days of enrollment, and enrollment information is available online in Spanish. Mandarin Chinese translators will be available 7 to 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.