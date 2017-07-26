Hays Post

Hays enrollment to begin Tuesday

The Hays school district is offering a one-stop shop for in-person enrollment this school year.

In-person enrollment will be offered 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hays High School cafeteria.

Returning students can enroll and pay fees online with a credit card. The enrollment link will be posted on the district website on Monday. For those who wish to pay with some other form of payment, they can enroll online and join a speedy checkout line during in-person enrollment for payment only.

School supply lists, student handbooks, forms and school calendars are also available on the website.

Shanna Dinkel, assistant superintendent, said she hoped consolidating enrollment in one location will help make enrollment more convenient for parents.

Principals and support staff will be on site to answer questions.

Spanish translators will be available all three days of enrollment, and enrollment information is available online in Spanish. Mandarin Chinese translators will be available 7 to 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

 

 

 

 

 

  • English

    Spanish translators will be available for enrollment? Why? Are we going to have translators in class for kids that can’t speak Spanish? Are we going to have them for every parent/teacher meeting or similar activity? How about learn to speak English.

    • Ulises Gonzalez

      I don’t know why I am taking the time to reply to a coward hiding behind a computer and with a pseudonym, but it comes to a point where it gets frustrating to listen to people so unhappy they are willing to insult others. Translators are essential to parents who do not know English. Many of these individuals actually put forth effort to try and learn a language that is not theirs in order to be more cultured, but it’s hard to do so as an adult who works all day and attends to children in the evening. However, even if they know enough English to communicate with school admistrators, there can be terms on documents that are difficult to understand, even for English native speakers. If you were educated a bit more, you would know that translators have been used for the past few years now. This is nothing new.

      More importantly, if you don’t need it, then it should not matter. They won’t be bother you. And if one day you want to come up and talk about it as a civil human being rather than hiding behind your screen, you can find my actual name located on where your name should have gone.