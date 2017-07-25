Hays Post

Moran supports Obamacare repeal — Kan. Democrat Party calls measure ‘reckless’

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan., issued the following statement regarding the Senate’s action today on healthcare:

“For years, I have been committed to repealing and replacing Obamacare. As I’ve said, I will vote to proceed to and pass a bill that fully repeals Obamacare, puts a two-year expiration date on the damaging law and will allow for the full legislative process I have repeatedly called for – involving all 100 senators – to craft a replacement. I will work with my colleagues to develop healthcare policy that will provide greater personal choice, protections for pre-existing conditions, increased access and lower overall costs for Kansans.

“I will continue, however, to strongly oppose the BCRA. This bill missed the mark for Kansans, failed to adequately repeal Obamacare and did not address the rising costs of healthcare. Healthcare is too important to Kansans, our families and future generations of Americans to get wrong.”

Response of the Kansas Democratic Party:

The following statement is attributed to Kansas Democratic Party Chairman John Gibson, regarding Senator Jerry Moran’s vote on the Senate’s Motion to Proceed:

“Earlier this month hundreds of Kansas gathered in townhalls across the state to tell Senator Moran how disastrous it would be for their families if he voted to repeal Obamacare.

“His decision to vote for a mysterious and reckless plan makes it clear — he has placed the partisan fights of Washington D.C. over the needs of Kansas families.”

  • Tom D

    Jerry MORON.

  • Taxpayer

    Jerry,

    I had a lot of respect for your recent position on the health care system. Your current position tells me you are actually a coward. Your editorial on here earlier this year listing the fixes you thought needed to be made were very insightful. I did not agree with all of them, but most. Where is your leadership? We elected you to represent us and not play party politics. Quit worrying about saving your job and actually go do what you were elected to do. Work with both republicans and democrats and create legislation together that is beneficial for the people.

    If you have doubts about whether the current plan is good or bad, compare it to the welfare plan we provide for you and the other Senators. If it does not measure up to yours, it is not good for the American people.