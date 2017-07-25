Heisman Trophy winner to be at Billy Sims BBQ grand opening this week

By C.D. DESALVO

Hays Post

More than a year ago, Billy Sims BBQ named Hays as a potential location to expand the restaurant of Heisman Trophy winner and Oklahoma University running back Billy Sims. Fast forward a year later and Billy Sims BBQ is set to open on July 27 at 4310 Vine at Tebo Village.

Franchisee David Dunn will open his eighth location for the growing franchise when he opens the Hays restaurant. Dunn said the location and community were contributing factors to bringing the franchise to Hays.

“A lot of people go for the large cities. I like what I call the mid-markets. The population of Hays is perfect. I think the need for good barbecue is perfect, there’s not a lot of barbecue here and what we have is very good, so I think this community will really like it,” Dunn said. “The fact that it’s a college town helps bring a lot more people to town certain times of the year. I like that. I do like the fact that it’s right off of I-70. We get a lot of traveler traffic and the community is a big thing.”

The restaurant in Hays will be Dunn’s third location to open in the past month and is the seventh Billy Sims BBQ to open in Kansas.

“We have enjoyed tremendous growth in the past few years and much of that is owed to our success in Kansas,” said co-founder and CEO Jeff Jackson in a press release. “We’ve wanted to reach the northwest part of the state for some time, and now we can introduce Kansans in the Hays area to our menu and great barbecue.”

Billy Sims BBQ features a menu of nine meats that are smoked daily in-house and they also serve traditional sides such as potato salad, smoked baked potatoes, smoked corn, coleslaw and salads.

Billy Sims himself will be at the restaurant all day July 28 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29 to meet guests and customers and also sign autographs.

More information can be found on their website and Facebook.