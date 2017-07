Traffic was snarled at a busy Hays intersection for a short time Monday morning after a reported accident.

Emergency responders were on scene at 27th and Hall at 8 a.m. Monday for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

UPDATE: The scene was cleared by approximately 8:20 a.m. Monday. One person was reportedly taken to Hays Medical Center for treatment of possible injuries.

