Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Hays school board sends $78.5 million bond to voters

by 15 Comments

By Cristina Janney

Hays Post 

The Hays school board unanimously voted to send a $78.5 million bond issue to voters at its meeting Monday night.

The school board members asked many questions about the bond but ultimately decided to place the issue on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

The bond issue seeks to build two new elementary schools, and renovate Roosevelt Elementary School, the high school and middle school. O’Loughlin Elementary School would be renovated to accommodate the Westside Program, Learning Center and Early Childhood Connections. A new auditorium would be part of the high school renovation. For a more detailed list of the bond improvements, click here.

The bond would be paid over 30 years, with an owner of a $150,000 home paying $16.43 per month.

Paul Adams, board member, asked if all the space that was being added or renovated was going to be used for education.

Amy Foster, associate for DLR, the district’s architectural firm, said the project would add a gym at the middle school, but the space would be used for PE classes. As many as 130 students are using the current gym at the school. If there is another event in the gym, there is no place to put those students.

A performing arts auditorium will also be built at the high school. Foster said the space could not only be used for performing arts classes, but guest lectures for classes or community events. All the schools will be equipped with accessible storm shelters once the bond is completed, but all those spaces will be used during the school day for other educational purposes.

Adams asked if furniture and technology was included in the bond price. The DLR team said all furnishings and fees for the architectural and engineering firm are included in the $78.5 million.

The district has chosen to hire a construction manager at-risk, Nabholz Construction. Once the project goes out for bid, the school district is given a guaranteed maximum price. If any savings are found during the project, that money goes back to the school district, Ron Ferris of Nabholz explained to the board.

Ferris said if the bond passes, his company would meet with local subcontractors, vendors and suppliers, and the company tires to develop bids that keep as much of the work within the local community as possible.

“The dollars that are spent in Hays keep being spent in Hays over and over,” he said.

Adams praised the teams that worked on the bond issue for their consideration of how the education process has changed. One of the focuses for work at all schools has been to right-size classrooms.

Valerie Wente, parent and community Vision Team member, said elementary teachers want to be able to get down on the floor and work with groups of students on science and social studies projects, but there is no room. Some projects require assistance from paras and parents, but there isn’t enough space to get everyone in the classrooms.

Adams said, “I just returned from a conference in Boston where teachers across the country were learning about how the physical plant affects learning. I wish my children would have been able to benefit from this.”

Board president Lance Bickle said he struggled with his decision on bond issue, but he was willing allow the community to decide on the bond.

“No matter what we do with the bond, how big or small. We are not going to be able to fix everything,” he said. Some will agree with it and some won’t. There is no perfect plan, and there are plenty of items to address. No matter what proposal we have, not all of us are going to agree, not the community, staff or the board.”

Bickle also asked about how many sections would be available for each grade in the elementary schools.

There would be 12 sections for grades second-fifth and 13 sections for kindergarten and first grade. Adding classrooms would move the district closer to smaller class sizes.

However, Josh Waddell, board member, criticized the district for not having a funding plan for additional teachers to staff additional elementary class sections.

Superintendent John Thissen assured Waddell the district would develop a plan to reach that goal. He said staff could be added slowly over time as not to overwhelm the budget.

Foster of DLR noted going from four elementary schools to three is estimated to save the district $300,000 per year for a total savings of $9 million over the life of the bond. Some of that savings could be used for teacher salaries.

The bond financing includes a 2 mill reduction in the capital outlay fund in order to reduce the burden on taxpayers. Bickle asked about how this affects the district’s ability to maintain its buildings.

Thissen said the renovation and construction of new buildings would significantly reduce the list of projects the district has slated to accomplish with its capital outlay funds and further reduce needs going into the future.

Bickle also expressed concerns about the length of the bond.

Dustin Avey of PiperJaffray, which is handling the financial aspects of the bond, said the 30-year bond has some advantages compared to more frequent, smaller bonds. The longer bond would take advantage of low interest rates at this time. The bond could be paid off early, but interest rates could increase if another bond was issued at a later date.

The state has also changed the law on bond debt. A new law passed this spring limits the amount of bond debt that can be issued state-wide in a given year. USD 489 is exempt from this law because it hasn’t passed a bond issue in the last 25 years. Its ability to issue bond debt could be restricted in the future.

Avey also said a 30-year bond spreads the cost of bond to future residents whose children will benefit from the school improvements.

Mandy Fox, board member, wanted to make sure teachers felt they had an opportunity to give input on the bond. A $94 million bond failed to pass in 2016 and Fox said she thought teachers felt they did not get to give input in the development of that bond.

Amy Waginger, O’Loughlin teacher, and Krista Brooks, reading teacher, both said they thought the district-wide in service that was conducted in creating this bond allowed teachers to voice their opinions.

Board members asked John Fuller, chief marketing officer for DLR, if a general election or special election would be better for the bond issue.

Fuller said special elections tend to be most successful for bond issues, but a general election is a close second. He said it might be more advisable to go forward now because interest rates and building costs could go up by the time the district could mount a special election in early 2018. The district will not have to pay to have a bond question on a general election ballot, but it would have to pay for a special election.

 

 

 

  • jonas

    where are you going to build the two new elementary schools?

    • Hays resident

      One goes behind where Wilson currently is (there’s room for both on the lot), which would then be torn down once the new one is completed. The Board hasn’t decided on the second location. It could buy vacant land somewhere in town (the city just bought acreage for a future fire station on 41st, west of Hall), or the district has land it already owns near Hays HS.

    • Info

      A new Wilson will be built and the other is still to be determined.

  • Resident

    I’m undecided on my vote for the bond issue as presented. We do need something done, I think everyone will agree on that. However, I think we need to remember that the newest school and best computer mean nothing if you have a teacher who works in Hays because no other district wants him/her.

    I’ve heard that Hays pays incoming teachers for their years of service, but yet Hays teachers have had wage freezes over and over. In other words, a teacher in Hays for 10 years may be paid at the 5 year salary mark. A teacher transferring in after 10 years in another district starts here at the 10 year mark. Doesn’t sound fair. Some people don’t like it that teachers have summers off. But bottom line, if you constantly freeze wages and don’t consider cost of living increases, especially with price of housing here, our teachers will find other districts to work at. I’m not a teacher, but do have kids here and some of the new hires shouldn’t be teaching and I constantly hear of high turnover. There is always talk of trying to find money for this or that, but never talk of how to solve the funding for teachers salaries.

    • TiredoftheHill

      On a state level, there were only 5 districts that paid better than Hays on average for teacher salaries
      for 2014-2015 actual numbers. Average for 489 was over $59,000. For Hays, that is a good wage and is higher than most businesses are paying. (As it is public information, you can review it on the KSDE website if there are questions.) Pay in Kansas is not the same as other states, not just in education, but all industries. Unfortunately, pay is not the answer, if there is nothing other than pay drawing them to western Kansas, they will not stay.

  • Question

    In another article you said Wilson would be torn down. So where would the kids that attend Wilson go when there school is torn down? There is no way it can be done over a summer and there is no room to combine two or three Elementary Schools while you bull doze the others. So, where are the new schools going to be built? What will happen with the kids?

    • Hays resident

      Wilson’s replacement would be built behind the existing building. Once the new building is up, the old Wilson would be torn down.

      Roosevelt would see significant classroom expansions. A second elementary would be built, but the Board and community have yet to decide where (the district owns some land around town, and a large plot of land near HHS).

  • Jo

    They have had a whole year to come up with something better. This will never pass, listing all the reasons why would take all day. Im voting NO.

    • Support

      I really like the plan and I will be voting YES! Thank you to those that put it together and thank you to the boe for standing by your claim that this would be community and educationally driven.

  • just a taxpayer

    Folks, look at your tax bill, what are you paying for USD 489, it is more than city, county & state. Now they want to add another $200 on a $150K home, where does it end??? The county and city have very carefully crafted budgets to reduce spending for the last two years. Doesn’t make sense, more money and new buildings is not the answer. We need quality teachers that want to teach kids. Think about this before you vote in Nov.

    • Contradictory

      So, more money and new buildings is not the answer for the school district but it is for the city and county?? New EMS, Airport Fire station, HAP, HSC, and prepping for another fire station on 41st street…guess I must have missed the drop in sales tax for these projects! I support our community and the overall betterment and while I can easily find flaws with all entities, I do not see the need to pit them against each other! However, your own remarks are very contradictory and are meant only to mislead.

      • Clark

        I think you just proved Just a Taxpayer’s point. The city and county can do all that with the money they already have/collect. All of those projects didn’t come remotely close to 78.5 million. I agree something needs to be done but it seems they are throwing the baby out with the bathwater. New new new instead of focusing on improving what is already built. This is Hays, not Las Vegas.

        • Fed up taxpayer

          On our way to becoming Great Bend.

  • BigBrother

    “The dollars that are spent in Hays keep being spent in Hays over and over,” he said. Why would a construction manager be interested in keeping the money local when the district, the university and the city are not. Continue to see money spent out of town by the entities who want our support!

  • tired taxpayer

    I am on the fence with this as I was with the last proposal. My biggest concern is that the district has not presented a comprehensive regular maintenance proposal to keep our existing buildings in proper condition. By their own admission routine maintenance has been neglected in the past and they have not kept up. Now i read that part of their plan is to decrease the current capital outlay mill levy by 2 mills as part of the incentive to get the bond issue through. My guess is this decrease in the capital outlay mill levy will be funds to some extent for maintenance and we will continue this cycle of not maintaining what we have due to the burden of this bond issue.