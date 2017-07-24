280th Ave. to close for asphalt recycling

ELLIS CO.

The Ellis County Public Works Department is announcing that a cold in-place asphalt recycling project will take place beginning at the Highway 40 and 280th Avenue intersection and commencing South on 280th Avenue for three (3) miles ending at the 280th Avenue and Munjor Road intersection.

This three (3) mile area of 280th Avenue will be closed to thru traffic beginning at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2017 and will remain closed until the project is complete. The expected completion date is 3 to 6 working days from the start date of the project.

Motorists traveling in the affected closure area should use alternate routes of travel until the project is complete. Please direct any questions to the Ellis County Public Works Department at 785-628-9455. Your cooperation during this project is appreciated.