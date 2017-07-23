2 hospitalized after Trego County crash blamed on fog

TREGO COUNTY –Two people were injured in an accident just after 8a.m. on Sunday in Trego County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by Isaac J. Sandlin, 15, Cullman, AL., was eastbound on Interstate 70 two miles east of Wakeeney.

The Nissan rear-ended a 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by Mary A. Comer, 49, Colby, that was in the left lane slowing for traffic due to fog.

Comer and a passenger Terry A. Comer, 49, Lamar, CO., were transported to the hospital in WaKeeney.

Sandlin and two passengers in the Nissan were not injured. All were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.