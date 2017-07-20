UPDATE: HPD releases additional information on aquatic park incident

Hays PD

At 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, first responders were dispatched to the Hays Aquatic Park for an almost-3-year-old child not breathing.

The child was unconscious in the deep end of the zero-entry pool. Hays Aquatic Park Lifeguard Morgan Mathews pulled the child from the pool and started CPR.

Mathews revived the child, who was lethargic when officers arrived on scene.

The child had been at the pool with a daycare provider. The child’s parents were called to the scene. The child was responsive when the parents took their child to the Hays Medical Center.

The child was released in good condition from the hospital and also was in good condition at a follow-up appointment with the doctor Thursday.

The child is expected to not have any lasting injury from yesterday’s incident.