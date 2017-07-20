Major water main break leaves Emporia without water

EMPORIA- Officials are working to determine the cause and fix a large water main break in Emporia. The break reported just after 4 a.m. has left nearly all of Emporia without water, according to a social media report from police.
The Lyon County Communications Center is being overwhelmed with calls about no water.
They asked residents not to call the police or 911 to inquire about this situation as street crews work to repair the problem.
