Bernina dealer to host a BEAR-NINA Sew-In event Saturday

BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines announced Sew Easy Stitch Lounge, a BERNINA store in Hays, will host a BEAR-NINA Sew-In event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the store located at 2506 Vine.

The dealer invites the community to the store to make stuffed bears that will be donated to children with rare diseases through the RARE Science program.

RARE Science is a non-profit organization that works globally with patient families and foundations to help aid in finding cures for children with rare diseases.

The event costs $8 and includes fabric, the bear pattern, fiberfill, special fabric feet and the registration tag. Refreshments will be served. Registration is required as seats are limited. To register, call 785-628-1001 or stop by the store.

“We are so excited to invite the community into our store to enjoy sewing for a good cause,” said Annis Werth, owner of Sew Easy Stitch Lounge.

Sew Easy Stitch Lounge is an authorized BERNINA Dealer which provides top-quality service to area residents. The Dealer offers BERNINA sewing machines, software, and accessories, and also provides a variety of sewing, embroidery and quilting classes for people of all skill levels. For more information, visit www.seweasystitchlounge.com

About RARE Science, Inc.

RARE Science Inc. is a non-profit research organization that focuses on accelerating identification of more immediate therapeutic solutions for kids with rare disease by empowering patient families and lowering the barriers to rare disease medical research.

The RARE Bear Program is supported by the ever-growing RARE Bear Army of volunteers that span 15 countries and partners including BERNINA, The Quilt Show, Spoonflower, Mountain Mist and Simplicity that help make one-of-a-kind bears for special one-of-a-kind “rare” kids.

The RARE Bears are instrumental in worldwide patient community outreach enabling research for rare disease. Each unique RARE Bear is matched to a child’s favorite hobby and colors and is identified by a unique serial number on the tag of authenticity. For more information on RARE Science and the RARE Bear Program, visit http://www.rarescience.org, or contact info@rarescience.org.