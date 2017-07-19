Hot, windy Wednesday

Today Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. South wind 8 to 18 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind 9 to 18 mph.

Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind 9 to 14 mph.

FridaySunny and hot, with a high near 104. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 73.

SaturdayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99.

Saturday NightA slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SundayA slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 20%.