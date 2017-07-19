Health officials urge caution during extreme heat

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

With several more days of sweltering heat expected this week health officials are warning people to stay hydrated and to find a place to stay cool.

Weather officials say the heat will continue through the end of the week with 100 degree temperatures expected through Friday for north central and northwest Kansas.

Lillian Slater, Assistant Director for Ellis County EMS said they encourage people to avoid the heat if at all possible.

Slater said they are urging people to, “stay hydrated, take rest breaks, don’t go out during the heat of the day (and) try not to be out there for long periods of time between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., when it’s the hottest.”

Someone who has been out in the heat too long and may be experiencing heat related issues may suffer from excess sweating, a change in mental status, a warm feeling and an increased heart rate, according to Slater.

Slater said if you or someone you know begins to suffer from heat related symptoms you should call Emergency Medical Services.

“If they’re to the point that their skin is hot or they have an altered mental status this is something that they are going to have to be evaluated for in an emergency room,” Slater said.

Slater also recommended cooling the person down with water or wet towels.

During the hot weather it is also a good idea to check on those who are at most risk of suffering from heat related issues; the young and the elderly.

Slater said some of the older people are more likely to be on medication that makes them susceptible to have problems with the heat.

“As we age none of our systems work as well as they did when we were younger so they are going to have more trouble reacting to heat,” Slater said.

Children are also vulnerable during periods of extreme heat and if left in the car on a hot day can lead to a, “horrible situation in just a very short period of time,” said Slater.

Extreme heat can also manifest itself as another health issue or other issues can lead to an increase vulnerability to the heat.

“If they are taking diuretics, or taking some of the cardiac drugs or hypertensive drugs, diabetic drugs or even the psychiatric drugs, can contribute to heat stroke,” said Slater.

Slater also said the heat will affect those who are not used to it differently than those have become acclimated to it. She with sports starting next month football players are at risk of suffering an exertion heat stroke.

For those people without adequate air conditioning Slater said you need to find shelter during the hottest times of the day.