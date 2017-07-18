Sign vandalism continues to be an issue, irritates County Commission

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Sign vandalism continues to be a huge problem in Ellis County. According to a monthly public works report there was 42 reports of sign vandalism in June. Thirty-two of the signs had been shot.

According to the report county employees spent 25 hours replacing the signs and it cost the county almost $1,800 to replace the damaged or missing signs.

County Commissioner Marcy McClelland said, “I think it’s time we did something about it.”

Public Works Director Bill Ring said they continue to ask the public to report any incidents and to be on the lookout for those responsible.

“I’m not sure how we can address this other than with more vigilance by everyone that lives in the county,” Ring said.

Ring said they hope that increased education can also reduce the amount of vandalism.

In other business the commission approved a conditional use permit for a family burial plot for Grabbe Farms LLC. The family said it was the wishes of Mike Grabbe to be buried on his land.

The commission also got a hands-on look at two pieces of equipment recently purchased by the Public Works Department.

Public Works employees show the commission and staff a grader and a road reclaimer both recently purchased by the department.

The commission was also presented with a proclamation celebrating the county’s sesquicentennial. Commission Chair Barb Wasinger will read the proclamation during Sunday’s celebration.