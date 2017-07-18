Kansas priest suspended as probe involving juvenile unfolds

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas says an associate pastor at two churches is suspended as state child-welfare workers and the archdiocese investigate his conduct, in one case involving a juvenile.

The archdiocese said Tuesday that Father Scott Kallal was suspended from public ministry duties after two sources accused him of “boundary violations.” Archdiocese spokeswoman Anita McSorley declined to elaborate.

The archdiocese says Kallal’s suspension was announced last weekend during Masses at two churches he served — Overland Park’s Holy Spirit Church and St. Patrick Church in Kansas City, Kansas.

Messages left Tuesday by The Associated Press with the Kansas Department for Children and Families and police in Overland Park and Kansas City, Kansas, weren’t immediately returned.

Kallal does not have a listed telephone number and couldn’t be reached.