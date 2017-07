Ellis County Sheriff’s Office activity log July 13 – 17

Ellis County Sheriff’s activity log

July 13

K9 – Deployment / Narcotics, 2700 block of Hall St. Hays, 10:29 p.m.

Warrant Service, 2700 block of Hall St. Hays 11:17 p.m.

July 14

Motor Vehicle Accident with Animal, Ellis County, 12:38 a.m.

Motor Vehicle Accident – Personal Injury, 1500 block 220th Avenue Ellis County, 9:09 a.m.

Forgery, Ellis, 3:25 p.m.

Forgery, Hays, 3:25 p.m.

July 15

Driving under the Influence, 1200 block of Spring Hill Road, Hays 1:59 a.m.

Suspicious Vehicle, 1800 block of Codell Avenue Ellis County, 8:57 a.m.

Cattle Out, 1600 block Toulon Avenue Ellis County, 7:31 p.m.

July 16

Minor in Possession of cereal malt beverage/liquor, 4300 block of Vine St. Hays, 4:40 a.m.