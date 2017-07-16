Larks series finale in Liberal postponed; makeup set for Monday

LIBERAL, Kan. Sunday night’s series finale between the Hays Larks and Liberal Bee Jays has been postponed due to poor playing conditions at Brent Gould Field following weekend rains. The game, which has big implications on the Jayhawk League championship, will be made up at 6 pm Monday.

This is the second time in three days a game has been delayed in the series. Friday’s opener was postponed and made up as part of a Saturday doubleheader which saw the Larks win game one 8-3 in eight innings and drop the second contest 2-1.

The Larks currently sit atop the Jayhawk League standings by one-game lead over the Bee Jays and Derby. The Twins close out their series in Dodge City Sunday night then play three next week at home against Great Bend. Liberal was scheduled to host Oklahoma City next week, but will receive three forfeit wins after the Indians folded following their game on Thursday. The Larks close with three at home against El Dorado starting Tuesday.