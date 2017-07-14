Downtown Hays Market adds nights at HaysMed

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

The Downtown Hays Market and HaysMed are partnering to offer four additional market days in the HaysMed parking lot.

The first will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the west parking lot near the fitness center. The market will be visible from Canterbury Drive.

The market also will be at HaysMed on subsequent third Tuesdays on Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17 also from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Stephanie Howie, fitness director at the Center for Health Improvement, said the partnership was born out of HaysMed’s wellness committee. The hospital wanted to make fresh fruits and vegetables more accessible to its associates, their families and patients’ families.

Sara Bloom, executive director of Downtown Hays Development Corp., said she took the idea to the market vendors, and they overwhelmingly supported the project.

“We are very excited to partner with Hays Med and to better serve the Hays community in this way,” Bloom said.

The market is also open to the general public on the additional nights, which Bloom said gives the public another opportunity to shop with local vendors.

“It helps us meet our mission and helps people in the community too,” Howie said. “It is a win-win.”