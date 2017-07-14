🎥 Despite progress, city issues nuisance abatement for former hotel

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Although there has been a lot of progress the past week and the entire structure is nearly demolished, Hays city commissioners still voted 3-0 Thursday night to invoke a nuisance abatement against the former Ambassador Hotel and Conference Center, 3603 Vine.

The city’s intervention to clean up the site would not start until Mon., July 24 and now it seems possible that won’t be necessary.

If it is, the city would have to “temporarily finance the demolition project with the intention of recouping the costs through a property tax lien,” explained Jesse Rohr, Planning Inspection Enforcement Superintendent.

Former district manager for the defunct hotel, Gregg Wahlers, attended the city commission meeting. He is still an employee of the property owner, ABEL Lodging, Dallas.

During the July 6 commission work session, property owner Joshua Joseph argued with city representatives, contending he had not received the legally required notices of an impending nuisance abatement. The warning letters were sent certified mail.

Wahlers’ discussion with the city was not contentious.

The hotel closed December 1, 2015 after several internal property maintenance issues. The owner chose to raze the structure for redevelopment. A demolition permit was issued Nov. 30, 2016. Little progress was noted by city staff and by March, 2017, the work had stopped for remediation of additional asbestos found in the building. 24/7 Enviro Solutions, the company hired by demolition contractor American Wrecking Services, was on site through March and into early April. The city of Hays condemned the property May 30, after city inspectors determined minimal work had been done other than removal of some metal scrap.

Demolition work was expected to take six to eight weeks, as Carl Britz, owner of American Wrecking Services, had told the city.

Wahlers updated commissioners on the project, saying “when I left to come to this meeting, he was actually finishing the last part. So the whole building should be razed. Now it’s just coordinating the hauling (of the rubble) and which landfills to take it to.”

“It looks like there’s been some progress the last few days,” Mayor Shaun Musil commented, “and I think all of us up here would love to see the work done to where the city doesn’t have to take action. I know the community wants the city to take care of it right now, but we’re doing the right thing. Hopefully, the property owner will get it taken care of and be done very soon.” “That would be ideal,” Rohr agreed.

“Progress is important,” City Manager Toby Dougherty told Wahlers. “We understand when you’re demolishing a facility it’s going to be unsightly and a work in progress. But there was a long period when there was no activity whatsoever, just a vacant half-demolished building that becomes a health hazard. That’s why city commissioners are taking this action.”

Wahlers responded he “couldn’t defend the previous contractor. I just know when they found the asbestos, he had to take a break and went and found other work. To get him back has been slow.”

Wahlers is “currently trying to find additional contractors to help get this done. We just ask if there’s any possibility to work with the city to get help, and who to talk to and how to do it.” He added that he’d spent the day contacting people in different city departments.

Vice-Mayor James Meier and Commissioner Sandy Jacobs assured Wahlers city employees would help all they can. Jacobs acknowledged the “significant progress since we last met, and it’s ideal for everyone if it’s all done before the city has to (intervene.)”

Wahlers also tried to contact Ellis County Public Works Director Bill Ring numerous times Thursday but was unsuccessful.

“He’s right behind you,” the commissioners laughed. “Bill was probably out fixing county roads today,” Jacobs noted.

Ring was standing in the back of the city commission chambers during the discussion and later introduced himself to Wahlers.

In other business, commissioners also unanimously agreed to abatement of an inoperable pickup located at 414 E. 7th Street.

The trio also approved a recommended increase in seat belt fines from $10 to $30 to reflect a change in state law and approved an ordinance increasing municipal court costs from $80 to $100 per case.

Commissioners Henry Schwaller and Lance Jones were absent from the meeting.