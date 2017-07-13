Mary Hammond joins Fort Hays State University Foundation

FHSU University Relations

The Fort Hays State University Foundation announced today that Mary Hammond has joined its staff as a director of development. Hammond will work primarily to raise funds for Fort Hays State’s College of Education.

“I am excited for this opportunity in representing Fort Hays State University, the College of Education and the Foundation,” said Hammond.

“I have great pride in all aspects of the university and I enjoy sharing with others the progress being made. I appreciate the Foundation giving me this opportunity and I look forward to being a representative of the university,” she said.

As one of the Foundation’s directors of development, Hammond is responsible for raising endowment, capital, and other financial support to meet the funding needs of the university. Fort Hays State is currently in the midst of its largest fundraising campaign in school history. The Journey Campaign seeks to raise $100 million to support scholarships, programs of distinction, student life and athletics.

“Mary’s drive and focus on the College of Education will help students and faculty throughout the college,” said Dr. Paul Adams, dean of the college.

“The addition and support of funds for scholarships through the Foundation is critical to our students being able to focus on their studies – and to become some of the best teachers in Kansas,” he said. “Mary will help us reach out to our alumni and the community to support future teachers and support college initiatives and innovations.”

Private support through the FHSU Foundation helps engage current and past students through on-going programs such as the Young Readers Conference and the Educational Law Symposium. Gifts also play an important role in recruiting and retaining teachers through the Tiger Teacher Nation.

Hammond brings a true passion for Fort Hays State and an extensive background in public relations. Through her volunteer work, Hammond has successfully raised funds for Kansas Court Appointed Special Advocates and for the Kiwanis. Hammond was honored as a Covenant Builders Hometown Hero earlier this year for her community involvement and leadership.

“I look forward to having Mary join our team at the Foundation,” said Jason Williby, president and CEO of the FHSU Foundation.

“Her enthusiasm for the College of Education’s philanthropic goals and her contagious charisma will help us grow the scholarship opportunities for tomorrow’s Kansas teachers,” he said.

Hammond will begin on Monday, July 17.

Established in 1945, the FHSU Foundation is committed to cultivating lasting relationships with alumni, friends, corporations and other organizations who have a passion for Fort Hays State University and who want to continue its legacy of excellence. As an independent, non-profit organization, their donors have an impact on all facets of university life, and their support continues to translate into success for students and the FHSU learning environment.