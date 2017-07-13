Holy Family completing two construction projects this summer

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Holy Family Elementary School is working to complete two significant construction projects this summer.

The first is a $108,000 project to replace the windows on the south side of the school. The windows were metal-rimmed and single-paned.

During the winter so much heat radiated through the windows on the south side of the building, the rooms would reach temperatures of 80 to 90 degrees, and the school had to run the air conditioner, Rachel Wentling, principal, said.

The new windows are more energy efficient and include escape windows on both floors of the building. The old windows dated back to 1956 when the building was constructed.

In addition, metal sheeting that had covered the exterior of the building was replaced with new stucco, and interior south walls that were covered with ceiling tiles were remodeled.

Wentling said school leaders hope the renovations will help make the rooms more comfortable for students and staff, save on utility costs and be more aesthetically pleasing.

Work is almost done on the window project. The school’s maintenance crew has worked on some of the interior finishes, which has saved the school money.

The renovations were paid for with capital funds the school’s leadership has been setting aside for just such work.

Wentling said she hopes the north windows can be done next year. The north wind blows on those single-pane windows, making that side of the school cold during the winter.

Parish leadership also decided to complete work on east parking lot and playground area at Holy Family this summer. That work began June 26.

An asphalt parking lot is being replaced with concrete. The fence around the playground and parking lot is being replaced with new black, powder-coated chain link, which Wentling said she also hopes will improve the exterior aesthetics of the school.

The school decided to replace its preschool playground equipment during the construction. Half of the cost was paid for through capital funds and half from the home school organization.

The equipment had not been replaced in about 15 years, and the school was spending a significant amount to replace plastic pieces that were cracking and breaking.

The new equipment is divided into two sections with stepping stones in between them.

The concrete portion of the project should be done by the end of July, and the fence should be up before school starts in August.

“The inside of our school is so well maintained for a building that was built in 1956. The things that occur on the inside of our building are just fantastic — the faith formation, the education, the social engagements. All the lovely things that you want for a school occur within our walls …” Wentling said.

“But the outside of our school did not reflect what was going on on the inside, so I feel like when we are all finished with everything, we are going to have a building to be proud of that is really going to be reflecting what is going on on the inside.”