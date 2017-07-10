Meckenstock Group to celebrate 80 years July 12

SUBMITTED

The Meckenstock Group is proud to host an open house and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, July 12 to celebrate our 80th anniversary. The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m. and the open house will be from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

In 1937 a young man graduated from Fort Hays State University and heeded the call to deploy his talents during the most challenging of times, the Great Depression. Armed with little more than his paper diploma and a solid work ethic, Mack Meckenstock entered the life insurance industry with Penn Mutual. “Seeing the people” and solving their financial issues set the cornerstone for our now 80-year-old firm. Our mission to manage client wealth and help preserve it for future generations has been our motivation since 1937.

The Meckenstock Group believes in supporting our community through various organizations such as Big Brothers and Sisters and area schools through contributions and scholarships to Fort Hays State University.

The business has included Mack and his three sons, David, Bobb and Dan. The office currently has four registered representatives and five professional staff serving our clients. Please join us in celebrating our 80 years of financial service.