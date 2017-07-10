HPD Activity Log July 6-9

The Hays Police Department responded to 10 animal calls and 30 traffic stops Thu., July 6, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Drug Offenses–Main St, Hays; 1:57 AM

Theft (general)–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 4/18

Animal At Large–3300 block Thunderbird Dr, Hays; 7:13 AM

Abandoned Vehicle–500 block Ash St, Hays; 8:09 AM

Abandoned Vehicle–100 block W 4th St, Hays; 8:26 AM

Animal At Large–2200 block Virginia Dr, Hays; 8:31 AM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–1200 block Pine St, Hays; 9:05 AM

Dead Animal Call–2400 block Main St, Hays; 9:13 AM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–2000 block E 8th St, Ellis County; 9:57 AM

Drug Offenses–100 block Burgundy Ln, Hays; 10:15 AM

Burglary/vehicle–2700 block Augusta Ln, Hays; 6/4 12:01 AM; 6/29 11:59 PM

Animal At Large–1700 block Western Plains Dr, Hays; 11:02 AM

Civil Dispute–100 block E 19th St, Hays; 11:42 AM

MV Accident-Private Property-Hit and Run–2100 block Vine St, Hays; 11:45 AM; 12:05 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–100 block E 19th St, Hays; 12:09 PM

Abandoned Vehicle–3700 block Canal Blvd, Hays; 12:22 PM

Assist – Other (not MV)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 1:08 PM

Animal Cruelty/Neglect–100 block E 22nd St, Hays; 1:58 PM

Abandoned Vehicle–1900 block Marshall Rd, Hays; 6:08 PM

Animal At Large–300 block E 6th St, Hays; 6:17 PM

Abandoned Vehicle–100 block W 9th St, Hays; 6:57 PM

Disturbance – General–200 block W 36th St, Hays; 7 PM

Found/Lost Property–200 block W 10th St, Hays; 8:08 PM

Mental Health Call–2900 block Sherman Ave, Hays; 8:09 PM

Welfare Check–2700 block Hall St, Hays; 9:38 PM

Assist – Other (not MV)–3200 block Vine St, Hays; 10:25 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 6 animal calls and 19 traffic stops Fri., July 7, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Driving Under the Influence–400 block W 5th St, Hays; 12:42 AM; 2 AM

Suspicious Person–3800 block Vine St, Hays; 1:10 AM

Violation of Restraining Order/PFA–400 block E 8th St, Hays; 12:51 AM

Driving Under the Influence–300 block W 14th St, Hays; 2:09 AM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 10:25 AM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 10:42 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–3300 block Vine St, Hays; 11:23 AM

Overdose–1600 block E 28th St, Hays; 11:51 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–600 block E 13th St, Hays; 11:57 AM

Civil Dispute–1400 block E 29th St, Hays; 1:32 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–3700 block Hillcrest Dr, Hays; 2:10 PM

Animal At Large–2200 block Marjorie Dr, Hays; 2:55 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 3:12 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1200 block Allen St, Hays; 3:26 PM; 3:28 PM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–2400 block St, Hays; 3:53 PM

Suicidal Subject–2700 block Epworth St, Hays; 4:14 PM

Civil Dispute–1000 block E 8th St, Hays; 5:24 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–1000 block E 41st St, Hays; 6:25 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–1300 block Eisenhower Rd, Hays; 6:42 PM

Custody Dispute–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 6:52 PM

Animal Bite Investigation–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 9:17 PM

Domestic Disturbance–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 9:59:44 PM

Domestic Disturbance–1300 block W 45th St, Hays; 10:49 PM

Found/Lost Property–300 block W 12th St, Hays; 11 PM

Domestic Disturbance–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 11:30 PM; 11:35 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 10 animal calls and 31 traffic stops Sat., July 8, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Found/Lost Property–200 block W 10th St, Hays; 12:35 AM

Battery – Domestic–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 6/17 3 AM

Intoxicated Subject–2000 block E 21st St, Hays; 2:01 AM

Animal At Large–1300 block Western Plains Dr, Hays; 8:29 AM

Disturbance – Noise–1300 block E 33rd St, Hays; 12:13 PM

Suspicious Activity–1200 block E 27th St, Hays; 1:23 PM

Animal At Large–700 block block W 12th St, Hays; 2:16 PM

Harassment (All Other)–2700 block Epworth St, Hays; 3:41 PM

Criminal Damage to Property–100 block W 8th St, Hays; 6:03 PM

Harassment (All Other)–3000 block New Way, Hays; 6:06 PM

Animal Call–200 block W 7th St, Hays; 6:57 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–100 block W 5th St, Hays; 7:14 PM

Driving Under the Influence–1800 block E 27th St, Hays; 8:36 PM

Driving Under the Influence–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 8:59 PM

Civil Dispute–400 block E 17th St, Hays; 7/7 12 PM

Mental Health Call–1400 block E 29th St, Hays; 10:07 PM

Mental Health Call–1100 block Vine St, Hays; 11:05 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 2 animal calls and 20 traffic stops Sun., July 9, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Driving Under the Influence–800 block Elm St, Hays; 2:08 AM

Criminal Damage to Property–1900 block Ash St, Hays; 2:39 AM

Traffic/Driving Complaint–1600 block Main St, Hays; 11:24 AM

Abandoned Vehicle–1300 block Lawrence Dr, Hays; 11:59 AM

Phone/Mail Scam–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 6/18; 7/8

Welfare Check–2000 block Oak St, Hays; 2:20 PM

Parking Complaint–1400 block Fort St, Hays; 3:31 PM

Burglary/vehicle–500 block E 6th St, Hays; 7/8 9:40 PM

Suspicious Person–100 block E 4th St, Hays; 4:11 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–1800 block Reservation Rd, Ellis County; 3:44 PM

Animal Call–1100 block Centennial Blvd, Hays; 3:22 PM

Battery – simple–2100 block Vine St, Hays; 1:15 AM; 1:45 AM

Driving Under the Influence–300 block W 9th St, Hays; 7:28 PM

Overdose–1400 block E 29th St, Hays; 11:44 PM