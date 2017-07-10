Ellis begins consideration of 2018 waterline improvements

ELLIS–The city of Ellis is looking ahead to 2018 for its proposed waterline improvement project.

During its July 3 meeting, Buck Driggs of Driggs Design Group presented preliminary maps for the project. Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman recommended several priority areas based on age and a history of waterline breaks. The proposed locations include portions of 15th Street, Monroe, Baughman Street and 11th Street, and Dorrance Street and 10th Street (Waterline B). Driggs will present a preliminary engineering report at the next council meeting.

Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball presented the city’s 2016 audit report, noting the financial statements are fairly stated.

A representative of the Ellis Golf Club, Dean Gottschalk, told the council two individuals have expressed interest in purchasing the club. The city will first have a land survey done to determine property lines and ownership.

The complete meeting minutes follow.

ELLIS CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR MEETING

Minutes

July 3, 2017

CALL TO ORDER

Mayor David McDaniel called the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Present were Council members Bret Andries, Holly Aschenbrenner, Susan Eaton, Jolene Niernberger, Dena Patee, and Bob Redger. Also present were Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman, City Clerk Amy Burton, Police Chief Taft Yates, and City Attorney Olavee Raub.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

AMENDMENTS TO AGENDA

Mayor David McDaniel requested two executive sessions after Special Order.

PUBLIC PRESENT

Dean Gottschalk, Brian Raub, Karen Day, Joe Day, Ron Hallagin, Sharon Disney, Gary Luea, Sue Werth, Glen Keller, Buck Driggs, Teri Klitzke, Katlin Senst, Connie Waldschmidt, Helen Fischer, and Margie Mickelson (arrived at 7:40 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

Council member Dena Patee moved to approve the consent agenda containing the Minutes from the Regular Meeting on June 19, 2017, Bills Ordinance #2024, and the February manual journal entries. Council member Bob Redger seconded the motion. The Council approved the consent agenda 6-0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

None

PRESENTATIONS OF AWARDS, PROCLAMATIONS, REQUESTS & PETITIONS (HEARINGS)

None

SPECIAL ORDER

General Government: Financial

Teri Klitzke and Katlin Senst, Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chtd., presented the City’s 2016 audit report. The City received a “clean” opinion, meaning that the 2016 financial statements are fairly stated in all material respects. There were also no cash or budget violations cited. The report will be considered for approval at the next Council meeting.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Mayor David McDaniel requested an executive session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel. A 15-minute executive session was proposed starting at 7:46 p.m. Mayor David McDaniel asked for a motion to recess. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved to recess into executive session to discuss an individual employee’s performance pursuant to the non-elected personnel matter exception, K.S.A. 75-4319 (b)(1) with City Attorney Olavee Raub and Police Chief Taft Yates present. Council member Dena Patee seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0. The Council returned to open session at 8:01 p.m. No action was taken in executive session.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

A 10-minute executive session was proposed starting at 8:02 p.m. Mayor David McDaniel asked for a motion to recess. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved to recess into executive session to discuss an individual employee’s performance pursuant to the non-elected personnel matter exception, K.S.A. 75-4319 (b)(1) with City Attorney Olavee Raub, Police Chief Taft Yates, Karen Day, and Joe Day present. Council member Dena Patee seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0. The Council returned to open session at 8:12 p.m. No action was taken in executive session.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

A 10-minute executive session was proposed starting at 8:12 p.m. Mayor David McDaniel asked for a motion to recess. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved to recess into executive session to discuss an individual employee’s performance pursuant to the non-elected personnel matter exception, K.S.A. 75-4319 (b)(1) with City Attorney Olavee Raub, Police Chief Taft Yates, Karen Day, and Joe Day present. Council member Dena Patee seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0. The Council returned to open session at 8:22 p.m. No action was taken in executive session.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

General Government: Committee

Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved to approve the Planning Commission’s 2017 Comprehensive Plan Goals and Objectives document as presented. Council member Dena Patee seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0; with Council member Jolene Niernberger abstaining due to perceived conflict of interest.

Water: Special Project

Buck Driggs, Driggs Design Group, presented the preliminary maps of the proposed 2018 Waterline Improvement Project and requested guidance from Council on the scope of the project costs in order to prepare the Preliminary Engineering Report. The City will apply for a matching Community Development Block Grant to help fund the project. After providing details of each location included in the proposed project, Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman offered guidance on which locations should be considered higher priority due to age and history of breaks. Council would like for the project to fall in between $600,000 – $700,000. Council directed Mr. Driggs to prepare the Preliminary Engineering Report including the proposed locations of portions of 15th Street (Waterline D), Monroe (Waterline C), and Baughman Street and 11th Street (Waterline A). The remaining available project funds will be used to select portions of Dorrance Street and 10th Street (Waterline B). Mr. Driggs will present the Preliminary Engineering Report at the next Council meeting for consideration.

NEW BUSINESS

Streets: Special Project

Mr. Driggs updated Council on the status of the Street Improvement Project. The Project has reached substantial completion, well ahead of the August 30th deadline. One item that Mr. Driggs asked for Council to consider is a change order to the residence at 11th Street and Dorrance Street. The street was lowered in that area, resulting in a significant slope in front of the residence. Mr. Driggs is proposing adding three steps and a sidewalk to the curb. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved and Council member Jolene Niernberger seconded a motion to install steps and a sidewalk at the residence at 11th Street and Dorrance Street due to changes in the height of the street and the resulting slope, at a cost not to exceed $1,800. The motion carried 6-0.

General Government: Land Disposition

Dean Gottschalk, representing the Ellis Golf Club, reported that two separate individuals have expressed interest in purchasing the Club. Mr. Gottschalk asked if the City would consider selling the land where the cart sheds are located, as well as the driving range. City Attorney Olavee Raub recommended the City obtain a land survey first to determine property lines and ownership. Council member Bob Redger moved and Council member Holly Aschenbrenner seconded a motion to hire a surveyor to determine the City’s property boundaries surrounding the Ellis Golf Club. The motion carried 6-0. Ms. Raub will contact Dale Owings, Penco Engineering, to perform the survey.

Public Works: Special Project

Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman expressed concerns over the buildup of silt affecting the drainage at the Ellis Golf Club. Ron Hallagin, Ellis Golf Club representative, stated the owners do not want a drainage ditch running through the course. They would prefer a sloped area that could still be accessible with a mower in order to keep the area maintained. Council directed Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman to work with the Club to determine a solution workable for both parties.

General Government: Contracts

City Clerk Amy Burton reported that only two individuals submitted bids for janitorial services at City Hall, and that the current service provider did not submit a bid. Sue Werth submitted a bid in the amount of $525/month to perform the service, and Linda Pfeifer submitted a bid of $625/month. The City currently pays $475/month. Council member Bret Andries asked if the current provider is performing the contract to specifications and if she is interested in continuing services to the City. Mayor David McDaniel stated he will visit with the current contract provider to find out more information. No action was taken.

General Government: Committee

Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved and Council member Bob Redger seconded a motion to approve Resolution No. 537 renaming the Senior Citizen’s Advisory Committee to the Community Advisory Committee. Upon a call for discussion, Council member Jolene Niernberger stated that originally the committee focused on enhancing the quality of life for the senior citizens of the City; however, several of the programs offered are open to the entire community. City Attorney Olavee Raub stated the original resolution creating the committee expressed the purpose as finding solutions for issues that affect the senior citizen population. If the Council wants to evolve the committee into a “community” advisory committee and change the fundamental purpose of the committee, then the original resolution will need to be repealed and a new resolution drafted creating that committee. Upon a call for a vote, the motion failed 0-6.

General Government: City Code

Ms. Raub presented a proposed ordinance increasing the seatbelt fines from $10 to $30 as required by State law effective July 1, 2017. The proposed ordinance serves as a temporary fix until the 2017 Standard Traffic Ordinances are issued and adopted by cities. Council member Dena Patee moved and Council member Jolene Niernberger seconded a motion to adopt Ordinance No. 1421, amending Section 182.1 of the 2016 Standard Traffic Ordinance. The motion carried 6-0.

Swimming Pool: Acquisition

Council member Bret Andries moved to approve the bid from Brenntag for two pallets of hydrochloric acid at a cost of $1,340 plus shipping and handling, with funds to come from the General-Swimming Pool Fund. Council member Bob Redger seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0.

General Government: Repair/Maintenance

Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman informed Council that repairs are needed to the south side access door at City Hall. Water blows in and the structure is getting increasingly worse. Council directed Mr. Scheuerman to acquire estimates for consideration, and in the future to obtain the estimates prior to Council meeting to facilitate the repairs more quickly.

Special Machinery: Acquisition

Mr. Scheuerman requested approval to purchase a 2009 Chevrolet Pickup for the Water Department. The pickup has 64,000 miles and includes a crane that could be used in other departments as well. If approved, the Water Department pickup will be moved to the Parks Department. Mr. Scheuerman stated the purchase was budgeted for in 2016 and feels the pickup would be a good addition to the City’s fleet. Council member Jolene Niernberger moved and Council member Bret Andries seconded a motion to approve the purchase of the 2009 Chevrolet Pickup from Midway Motors in the amount of $18,899, with funds to come from the Special Machinery Fund. The motion carried 4-2, with Council member Holly Aschenbrenner and Dena Patee opposed.

REPORTS FROM CITY OFFICIALS

Public Works

Mr. Scheuerman presented the Comparative Water Reports for the period May 10th – June 10th. He has asked the Kansas Rural Water Association to come to Ellis and test lines to attempt to locate any underground leaks, which may be reducing the City’s percentage of water accounted for. There also appears to be an infiltration and inflow (INI) problem at the Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Council praised the Public Works staff for their assistance during the Facility Inspection Tour.

Mr. Scheuerman showed pictures of the rain water puddling on the brick streets on Washington Street due to the collapsing infrastructure underneath. The picture illustrates the importance of repairing the infrastructure that runs under the brick streets, rather than just filling in with sand and replacing the brick.

In response to questions on why individuals roofing their residences must obtain a permit, Mr. Scheuerman included the page in the 2003 International Building Codes which does not exempt roofing a structure from obtaining a permit.

Police

Police Chief Taft Yates presented the Monthly Activity Report for June and the July Staff Calendar. The Department recently assisted with a distracted driving exercise with the driver’s education class at Ellis High School.

City Clerk

City Clerk Amy Burton presented the minutes from the Planning Commission/Board of Zoning Appeals and the Tourism Committee.

Ms. Burton also reviewed the February Financial Statements consisting of the Statement of Accounts, Treasurer’s Report and the Security Deposit Worksheet.

Currently, budget work sessions are scheduled for July 11th, July 13th and July 18th.

The City’s certified population for 2016 is 2050, a decrease of 14 residents from 2015. Each city and township in Ellis County had population decreases.

Swimming Pool: Special Event

Ms. Burton announced that 136 patrons came for the free swim sponsored by the Community Foundation for the ribbon cutting for the new pool slide. The amount owed using the actual admission prices totaled $207.00; while the use of the pool for the day applying the rate for a pool party totaled $206.25. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved to invoice the Community Foundation $200.00 for their use of the pool on July 1st. Council member Bob Redger seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0, with Council member Dena Patee abstaining due to perceived conflict of interest.

Ms. Burton continued by asking for guidance on the Recreation Commission’s use of the pool for their annual Back to School bash. It was the consensus of Council to apply the same theory as the Foundation’s free swim event – the lessor of the actual admission cost or the standard pool party rate.

Attorney

City Attorney Olavee Raub reported several code violation cases are currently being prosecuted. The City has received a report of a resident dumping construction debris in Big Creek. Ms. Raub did find a statutory provision that exempts the required time frame to address code violations when dealing with an urgent situation.

Mayor Update and Announcements

Mayor David McDaniel reported that he and Travis Kohlrus, Ellis Industrial Development Corporation, will be attending the Ellis County Commission meeting on July 10th to request a waiver of landfill fees for disposing of the demolition debris from the old hotel.

ADJOURNMENT

Council member Bob Redger moved and Council member Dena Patee seconded a motion to adjourn the meeting. The motion carried 6-0. The meeting adjourned at 10:10 p.m.