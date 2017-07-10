Clinkscales Elder Law Practice announces new associate attorney

Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A. announced last week that Adam C. Dees recently joined its team of professionals. Dees joins the firm as an Associate Attorney and will focus on estate planning and elder law.

“We are excited that Adam has joined our team,” says Randy Clinkscales, Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A. founder and attorney. “He brings passion and elder law expertise that will truly benefit our clients.”

Dees brings a broad range of legal and practical experience to the practice. Most recently, Dees practiced law in Goodland, Kansas and worked at the local, county, and state levels. He is a 2008 graduate of Southwestern College and a 2011 graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree and a certificate in business law and tax law. While at KU, he also served as a staff editor for the Kansas Journal of Law and Public Policy. He currently resides in Hays, Kansas with his wife, Alyssa, and two daughters, Kay and Rachel.

Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A. is a law firm focused on elder care issues, serving clients throughout Central and Western Kansas. The firm specializes in helping families dealing with chronic illness and has staff to lead them through the chronic illness or aging process. Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A. is a founding member of the Life Care Planning Law Firms Association, and is its only member in Kansas. Clinkscales Elder Law Practice is housed in Hays, Kansas and has been practicing elder law since 2004. For more information about Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A., please visit www.elderlawkansas.com.

— Submitted