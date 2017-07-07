Street seal projects begin next week in Hays

Beginning Monday, Circle C Paving, a contractor for the city of Hays, will be doing street seal coating on various streets throughout the city. The seal coat treatment is a spray applied application in two coats so the streets will be temporarily closed during this time. Property owners will be notified by the contractor prior to sealing of the streets. The repairs are estimated to be completed within one week, weather permitting.

Signs will be in place to direct the traveling public. The traveling public should use caution and avoid driving in the wet oil. The construction is in relation to 2017 street maintenance projects.

Click on the image for a map of the project area.