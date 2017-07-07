Pilot, co-pilot hospitalized after KHP helicopter makes hard landing

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Two Kansas Highway Patrol officers were injured in an accident just after 12:30 a.m. Friday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Bell 407 Helicopter piloted by Captain Gregory S. Kyser, 54, Topeka, was landing at the KHP Hangar at Philip Billard Minicipal Airport, 3600 NE Sardou in Topeka.

The HP650 struck the hangar with the tail rotor, causing a hard landing on the west ramp.

Kyser, was taken to a hospital for observation and possible treatment. Co-pilot Ryan Nolte,36, Topeka, was treated at a hospital for slight injuries.

Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.