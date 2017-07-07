FHSU softball adds two more for 2018 season

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State head softball coach Adrian Mohr announced the addition of two more student-athletes for the upcoming 2018 season on Friday (July 7). Transferring from junior colleges to FHSU are Sarah Kay and Kaci Isaacson. Kay will be a junior, while Isaacson is a sophomore. This brings Mohr’s signing class to nine individuals after announcing the signing seven from the prep ranks back in December.

Kay, a native of Evergreen, Colorado, is transferring from Otero (Colo.) Junior College where she played two years. As a sophomore in 2017, Kay batted .405 with 22 extra-base hits (13 doubles, 3 triples, 6 home runs), 33 RBI, and 36 runs scored. As a freshman in 2016, she hit .333 with 12 extra-base hits (9 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run), 25 RBI, and 45 runs scored. She had 12 stolen bases over her two years. Kay served as both an infielder and catcher at Otero. Kay played her prep career at Evergreen High School, where she hit over .500 her final three years and finished with a career high school batting average of .498 with 76 RBI.

A native of Salina, Kansas, Isaacson played one year at Barton (Kan.) Community College. As a freshman in 2017, she posted a .377 batting average with 27 extra-base hits (21 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs), 37 RBI, and 39 runs scored, while stealing eight bases. Isaacson was an All-KJCCC Honorable Mention selection as a shortstop. She played her prep career at Salina South High School, where she earned all-state honors and multiple all-league honors in softball.

Below is the entire signing class for the 2018 season.

Name Pos B/T Ht Yr Hometown Previous School

Sara Breckbill C/UT R/R 5-10 Fr. Parker, Colo. Chaparral HS

Terran Caldwell OF L/R 5-4 Fr. Aurora, Colo. Grandview HS

Jordan Flakus INF R/R 5-7 Fr. Eudora, Kan. Eudora HS

Sydney Harsh OF B/R 5-5 Fr. Arvada, Colo. Ralston Valley HS

Kaci Isaacson INF R/R 5-6 So. Salina, Kan. Barton (Kan.) CC

Megan Jamison P R/R 5-7 Fr. Fort Collins, Colo. Fossil Ridge HS

Sarah Kay UT R/R 5-7 Jr. Evergreen, Colo. Otero (Colo.) JC

Grace Philop UT L/R 5-5 Fr. Fort Collins, Colo. Fossil Ridge HS

Sierra Rodriguez P R/R 5-10 Fr. Phoenix, Ariz. O’Connor HS