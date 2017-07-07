Hays Post

Proposed nuisance abatement of former Ambassador Hotel draws owner's ire

Joshua Joseph, owner of the former Ambassador Hotel in Hays, takes issue with the city commission about notification of a proposed nuisance abatement of his property.

By BECKY KISER
The Texas-based owner of the former Ambassador Hotel and Conference Center, 3603 Vine, told Hays city commissioners Thursday night he was “very shocked” they were talking about a proposed nuisance abatement for the property and insisted the first letter he got about the matter was June 23. He also said it was the only notice he received.

“You’re doing this with one notification to me about what you’re planning to do…that you’re ready to tear something down?” Joshua Joseph questioned the commission with visible agitation. “I know the laws here too and you can’t start this with just one phone call, one letter to the owner,” he added as he waved a white paper in the air.

City Manager Toby Dougherty countered. “Mr. Joseph, the first letter was delivered by certified mail May 30 to ABEL Lodging LLC in Dallas and we have a copy right here,” Dougherty said. The copy was included in the commissioners information packet and stated ABEL Lodging was listed as the property owner according to Ellis County records.

The hotel closed Dec. 1, 2015, after several internal property maintenance issues.  At least one potential sale of the property fell through and the owner, ABEL Lodging of Dallas, chose to raze the structure for redevelopment.

A demolition permit was issued Nov. 30, 2016, for cleanup of the property by American Wrecking Services of Kansas City, Mo. Seven months later, “the property is in a very unstable and unsafe condition” according to the city of Hays.

The first notice letter was written by Jesse Rohr, Planning Inspection Enforcement Superintendent, who made a presentation about the matter including photographs taken July 5 of the partially demolished building and large rubble debris piles.

Staff began abatement under regulatory authority of the 2006 International Property Maintenance Code. “All required notifications have been sent to the property owner,” Rohr said, “and I’m not aware of any attempt by the owner to contact the city.”

A second notification letter from Rohr to ABEL Lodging was dated June 23. “I have not been contacted,” Rohr added. A copy of that letter was also provided to commissioners.

A photo taken by city inspectors of the demolition site June 14.

Rohr gave a timeline of the work. “Demolition started about the last week of December, 2016, and slowly progressed until late March, early April until some asbestos had to be remediated by a company outside of Hays. The asbestos was remediated and the property set idle for at least two or three more weeks. Then the demolition slowly commenced with progress almost on a daily basis from the start of May on (until now),” he said.

Rohr requested commissioners to authorize a nuisance abatement of the property during the July 13 regular meeting. Staff has solicited proposals from contractors and will make a determination of cost based on the amount of material left to remove after the statutorily-allowed, 10-day waiting period following formal action which would be July 24. Any costs incurred by the city due to the abatement process would be charged as a property tax lien against the real estate upon which the structure is located.

“With any luck, the property owner will get this done before July 24th and this will all be said and done,” Commissioner Sandy Jacobs said.

Since spring, according to Rohr, very little if any rubble has been hauled from the property other than some scrap metal. Mayor Shaun Musil called it “an embarrassment on the community.” The city has received numerous complaints about the site.

“You can make up stories all you want to,” Joseph said heatedly. “Do you have proof that it (May 30 letter) was delivered?”  “That’s what certified mail means,” several commissioners explained, talking over each other. “But it has not come to me…I would like to see that proof,” Joseph argued. “That’s your problem,” interjected City Attorney John Bird. “If you want somebody to pick up your mail you need to make those arrangements. We mail the notice to…” Bird continued on to explain more but was interrupted by Joseph who said he has an attorney in Hays.

“Why don’t you have your attorney come to the meetings,” Bird suggested. “I didn’t know about this until about three days ago,” Joseph persisted, “and that’s why I’m here…You make your decision. I don’t really care. But I have the law, too, so let’s see.” Joseph started to return to the audience where three other men sat who accompanied him into the commission chambers.

“We will follow the law. I promise you,” Musil said to Joseph.

“Make sure you follow the law because you cannot threaten people like this,” Joseph said as he turned back around to the audience podium, shaking a finger toward Musil.

“You are a racist…a lot of people in town want to possess the property and that’s what you’re doing, trying to take it from somebody and then give it to somebody else,” Joseph claimed. He continued on saying he had “paid the money and done his part” for demolition of the building and said “if something was not happening according to your liking you should have contacted me….I was in the city since 2008. The city people know my number.”

“Sir, we treated you just like everybody else,” Musil said. “No, you didn’t,” Joseph said over Musil in a loud voice. “You just wanted some publicity.”

“And I will tell you, don’t you ever call me racist, sir,” Musil continued.
“You are one. You would not do this without being one,” Joseph said adamantly.
“We’re done,” Musil said. “Yes, we are done. Thank you,” Joseph agreed as he left the podium.

After a moment of silence, commissioner Jacobs spoke up and recommended to “move it on.” Her fellow commissioners all agreed.

The resolution allowing for the remaining structure to be demolished and the property cleaned up to satisfactory condition will be on the July 13 agenda.

  • Hays resident

    Everyone has to play the race card when something doesn’t go their way. This isn’t 1870 anymore, get over it. I do agree with one thing, some effort should have been made regarding phone calls to him. A certified letter may be official and more verifiable, but maybe could have avoided all this by calling him and letting him know about the situation.

  • Dennis

    Yesterday was a day for entertainment, Hays racist and Palco with Jerry Moran and “extra” outside attendees making noise

  • Yup!

    Why isn’t the city pushing for schwallers properties? What about the old bank on 12th and main? The city has been after that hotel for a long time but no one else. Doesn’t seem right.

    • Hays resident

      You raise some good points. The old bank in particular is an eyesore (okay, so is the other dilapidated hotel, on the bypass).

    • Taxpayer

      I agree with looking at other properties. The City of Hays lets countless things go in this community, especially if you are on the Commission, but then sets its sites on on person or business and goes on the attack.

      Those that complain about being a neighbor and having to look at it, should consider what their properties look like. None of the surrounding businesses will be winning any beautification awards any time soon.

      The City of Hays has had it out for that property for years. It was not a great hotel, and I would never have stayed there, but there are others that fall into the same category with nothing being done.

      It appears the City of Hays is angling to own the property. Fast track the nuisance abatement and pay for the removal, which they already have lined up, then they will immediately force the sale of the land to collect the tax lien. Now the City of Hays owns the property. It seems the City of Hays of late has decided that it is going to be a real estate owner/developer as of late with its ideas to buy the property on 41st Street as well.

      That building is is an eye sore. Although it is moving at a snails pace, it is progressing. Did the City of Hays have a time limit imposed when they issued the permit? Doesn’t sound like it, or they would have raised that issue. The owner hired a company that has one employee doing the entire demolition. If the City of Hays wanted to control the pace of this they should have done so up front when issuing the permit. They are never afraid to bully homeowners in this fashion.

      They state that the owner never tried to contact the City of Hays, which he should have done, but other than the letters did the City of Hays or its employees contact the owner? Seems like a phone call and some civilized discussion by all sides could have brought this to a reasonable conclusion. Commissioners need to do their jobs and find out why this did not occur.

      This looks like it is heading to the courthouse to be resolved. Too bad the City of Hays didn’t do their homework up front. Now the citizens of Hays get to pay for Bird to go fight this out in court. Way to spend the taxpayers money Commissioners.

  • Citizen

    Mr. Joseph, I understand your frustration about not being informed. But perhaps you can understand the frustration of the residents and businesses within eyesight of the hotel, which has been in a state of demolition for SEVEN MONTHS. I get it that you had asbestos abatement issues – but that was a looong time ago. The issue is you used a lowball contractor who has had exactly ONE piece of equipment on site, chipping away at your eyesore at a glacial pace.

    If you had exercised due diligence, kept tabs on the work being done and held your contractor accountable, you and the city wouldn’t be in this position. Bluntly, the city should’ve taken action long ago. This should’ve been a two, three-month project, max, even with the abatement.

  • Hey commission

    When will you be starting abatement proceedings on slumlord Henry Schwaller’s nuisance property eyesores? What’s good for the goose…Or.does he get special treatment?