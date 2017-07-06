Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Rooks Co. man dies after ejected in motorcycle accident

by 3 Comments

LOGAN COUNTY – A Rooks County man died in an accident just after 3p.m. Thursday in Logan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Harley Davidson driven by Thomas L. Norris, 72, Plainville, was eastbound on U.S. 40 in the city of Oakley.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle. It entered the north ditch, struck a concrete culvert drainage ditch and landed in the bottom of the culvert.

Norris was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported to Baalmann mortuary, according to the KHP.

  • Annoyed

    Was he wearing his seatbelt at the time? Oh wait, that only applies to cars and trucks? Was he wearing his helmet at the time? Oh wait , the state doesn’t require helmet for motorcycles like they do seat belts for cars…..

    • Annoyed???

      What do you have to be annoyed about? Do you even know this person or just want to be an @ss? The only thing annoying is how people can be so dam rude when accidents happen….just like you are being on this post. I hope nothing terrible happens to your family! Have some compassion. SMH

  • John Kirchen

    He was a wonderful man who loved his family! He was a great friend.