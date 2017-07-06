Rooks Co. man dies after ejected in motorcycle accident

LOGAN COUNTY – A Rooks County man died in an accident just after 3p.m. Thursday in Logan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Harley Davidson driven by Thomas L. Norris, 72, Plainville, was eastbound on U.S. 40 in the city of Oakley.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle. It entered the north ditch, struck a concrete culvert drainage ditch and landed in the bottom of the culvert.

Norris was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported to Baalmann mortuary, according to the KHP.