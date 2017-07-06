Hays board searches for new member

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Sarah Rankin, Hays school board vice president, has made her resignation official as of July 14.

Rankin is resigning because her family is moving out of state.

The board approved a motion at its meeting Wednesday night to publish the vacancy.

The board has to wait at least 15 days after the publication of the vacancy before it can appoint Rankin’s replacement. The person who is appointed would serve the two and half years left on Rankin’s term.

The board also had its annual reorganization meeting Wednesday night. This included the re-election of Lance Bickle as board president. Board member Mandy Fox was elected as vice president.