Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Former state Rep. Jan Pauls of Hutchinson has died

by 1 Comment

Rep. Jan Pauls

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Former state Rep. Jan Pauls has died at the age of 64.

The Elliott Mortuary says Pauls, of Hutchinson, died Wednesday at St. Francis Select Specialty Hospital. A cause of death was not immediately available.

Pauls, a former judge and attorney, served in the Kansas Legislature beginning in 1991. She represented the 102nd district as a Democrat until switching to the Republican party in 2014 to advocate for conservative social issues.

Pauls lost her bid for re-election last November to Democrat Patsy Terrell, who died last month near the end of her first legislative session.

Funeral arrangements for Pauls are pending.

  • Brenda Franklin

    You will be Missed. She Attended most of all of the Emancipation & Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Honors…. Thamk you for your continued Support down through the Years and your Committed Services… Prayers for our City, State and your Family…