HPD Activity Log June 30, July 1-4

The Hays Police Department responded to 8 animal calls and 19 traffic stops Fri., June 30, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

False/Altered ID–100 block W 7th St, Hays; 1:02 AM

Driving Under the Influence–800 block Elm St, Hays; 2:04 AM

Found/Lost Property–1100 block Main St, Hays; 9:30 AM

Theft (general)–2000 block Vine St, Hays; 6/29 10 PM; 6/30 10:05 AM

Burglary/vehicle–400 block E 6th St, Hays; 12 AM; 8:30 AM

MV Accident-Private Property–3500 block Chaumont Dr, Hays; 11:05 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–200 block E 28th St, Hays; 11:29 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–1300 block Judith Dr, Hays; 12:27 PM

Suspicious Activity–500 block E 14th St, Hays; 3:40 PM

Animal Bite Investigation–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 4:14 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–4100 block Vine St, Hays; 4:20 PM

Theft (general)–2700 block Canal Blvd, Hays; 4:45 PM

Animal At Large–1000 block E 15th St, Hays; 4:54 PM

Criminal Damage to Property–1300 block Douglas Dr, Hays; 5:05 PM

Suspicious Person–300 block Main St, Hays; 6:30 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block Main St, Hays; 9:47 PM; 9:55 PM

Suicidal Subject–200 block W 34th St, Hays; 11:37 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 4 animal calls and 7 traffic stops Sat., July 1, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Driving Under the Influence–3400 block Vine St, Hays; 12:26 AM

False/Altered ID–100 block W 7th St, Hays; 12:18 AM

False/Altered ID–200 block W 10th St, Hays; 12:31 AM

Minor in Possession of CMB/LIQ–3400 block Vine St, Hays; 12:44 AM

Disturbance – General–200 block W 7th St, Hays; 2:06 AM

Driving Under the Influence–600 block Fort St, Hays; 2:18 AM

Traffic Stop–100 block W 7th St, Hays; 2:21 AM

Disorderly Conduct–800 block Main St, Hays; 2:36 AM

Fireworks Violation–29th and Hickory, Hays; 3:37 AM

MV Accident-Hit and Run–2200 block Felten Dr, Hays; 12 AM; 6 AM

Theft (general)–1300 block Donald Dr, Hays; 6/30 11 PM; 7/1 6 AM

Drug Offenses–2000 block Main St, Hays; 9:59 AM

Animal Injured–1900 block Eisenhower Rd, Hays; 10:08 AM

MV Accident-Private Property–1500 block Vine St, Hays; 10:09 AM

Abandoned Vehicle–100 block E 17th St, Hays; 11:41 AM

Criminal Damage to Property–100 block E 6th St, Hays; 6/30 7:30 PM; 10:30 PM

Juvenile Complaint–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 6/29 7 PM; 7/1 1:13 PM

MV Accident-Private Property-Hit and Run–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 1:22 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–1300 block E 33rd St, Hays; 2:42 PM

Water Use Violation–2200 block Haney Dr, Hays; 3:02 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1500 block Henry Dr, Hays; 3:03 PM

MV Accident-Private Property-Hit and Run–1200 block E 27th St, Hays; 3:20 PM

Found/Lost Property–1700 block Vine St, Hays; 6:49 PM

Found/Lost Property–400 block E 7th St, Hays; 10:22 PM

Disturbance – Noise–400 block W 5th St, Hays; 11:48 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 7 animal calls and 8 traffic stops Sun., July 2, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Battery – Domestic–400 block W 12th St, Hays; 1:30 AM; 1:35 AM

Driving Under the Influence–1200 block E 13th St, Hays; 2:27 AM

Driving Under the Influence–500 block E 12th St, Hays; 2:32 AM

Mental Health Call–2900 block Sherman Ave, Hays; 4:29 AM

Animal At Large–100 block E 22nd St, Hays; 9:02 AM

Civil Dispute–2700 block Elm St, Hays; 10:35 AM

Disorderly Conduct–100 block Ash St, Hays; 7/1 8 PM; 7/2 12:12 PM

Animal At Large–13th and Allen, Hays; 1:31 PM

Animal At Large–1500 block US 183 Alt Hwy, Hays; 2:24 PM

Animal At Large–400 block W 21st St, Hays; 5:03 PM

Found/Lost Property–2700 block Vine St, Hays; 6:38 PM

Found/Lost Property–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 6:59 PM

Custody Dispute–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 7:14 PM

Suspicious Person–1500 block US 183 Alt Hwy, Hays; 7:15 PM

Assist – Other (not MV)–2500 block Vine St, Hays; 8:30 PM

Abandoned Vehicle–600 block E 6th St, Hays; 9:15 PM

Mental Health Call–2000 block Patio Dr, Hays; 10:43 PM

MV Accident-Hit and Run–100 block W 15th St, Hays; 2:30 AM; 11:30 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block E 6th St, Hays; 11:59 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 2 animal calls and 17 traffic stops Mon., July 3, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Domestic Disturbance–400 block Milner St, Hays; 7/2 11:45 PM; 7/3 12:38 AM

CMB Viol-sell, furnish, transp–400 block Milner St, Hays; 1:44 AM

Theft of Vehicle–600 block E 6th St, Hays; 3 AM; 5:30 AM

Assist – Other (not MV)–1000 block Fort St, Hays; 10:15 AM

Harassment, Telephone/FAX–3000 block Broadway Ave, Hays; 7/1 11:55 AM; 12:56 PM

Traffic/Driving Complaint–200 block E 22nd St, Hays; 11:22 AM

Civil Transport–200 block E 7th St, Hays; 1:02 PM

Suspicious Activity–600 block E 7th St, Hays; 1:51 PM

Animal At Large–1100 block Centennial Blvd, Hays; 1:55 PM

Phone/Mail Scam–2700 block Augusta Ln, Hays; 6/25; 7/3

Found/Lost Property–8th St, Hays; 4 PM

Drug Offenses–2700 block Canal Blvd, Hays; 11:09 PM; 7/4 2:46 AM

The Hays Police Department responded to 9 animal calls and 16 traffic stops Tue., July 4, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Battery – simple–500 block W 37th St, Hays; 2:30 AM

Found/Lost Property–3400 block Vine St, Hays; 4:33 AM

Harassment, Telephone/FAX–1400 block Motz Ave, Hays; 7/1 7 AM; 7/4 7 AM

Suicidal Subject–2700 block Hillcrest Dr, Hays; 9:33 AM

Harassment, Telephone/FAX–1100 block E 17th St, Hays; 1:15 AM; 1:49 AM

MV Accident-Private Property–400 block E 19th St, Hays; 12:25 PM

Animal At Large–1300 block Western Plains Dr, Hays; 12:54 PM

Animal Bite Investigation–2700 block Hall St, Hays; 2:35 PM

Abandoned Vehicle–500 block W 21st St, Hays; 2:43 PM

Animal At Large–500 block W 23rd St, Hays; 5:41 PM

Criminal Damage to Property–1300 block Douglas Dr, Hays; 11:10 PM