HPD Activity Log June 30, July 1-4

The Hays Police Department responded to 8 animal calls and 19 traffic stops Fri., June 30, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.
False/Altered ID–100 block W 7th St, Hays; 1:02 AM
Driving Under the Influence–800 block Elm St, Hays; 2:04 AM
Found/Lost Property–1100 block Main St, Hays; 9:30 AM
Theft (general)–2000 block Vine St, Hays; 6/29 10 PM; 6/30 10:05 AM
Burglary/vehicle–400 block E 6th St, Hays; 12 AM; 8:30 AM
MV Accident-Private Property–3500 block Chaumont Dr, Hays; 11:05 AM
Lost Animals ONLY–200 block E 28th St, Hays; 11:29 AM
Lost Animals ONLY–1300 block Judith Dr, Hays; 12:27 PM
Suspicious Activity–500 block E 14th St, Hays; 3:40 PM
Animal Bite Investigation–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 4:14 PM
MV Accident-City Street/Alley–4100 block Vine St, Hays; 4:20 PM
Theft (general)–2700 block Canal Blvd, Hays; 4:45 PM
Animal At Large–1000 block E 15th St, Hays; 4:54 PM
Criminal Damage to Property–1300 block Douglas Dr, Hays; 5:05 PM
Suspicious Person–300 block Main St, Hays; 6:30 PM
Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block Main St, Hays; 9:47 PM; 9:55 PM
Suicidal Subject–200 block W 34th St, Hays; 11:37 PM
The Hays Police Department responded to 4 animal calls and 7 traffic stops Sat., July 1, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.
Driving Under the Influence–3400 block Vine St, Hays; 12:26 AM
False/Altered ID–100 block W 7th St, Hays; 12:18 AM
False/Altered ID–200 block W 10th St, Hays; 12:31 AM
Minor in Possession of CMB/LIQ–3400 block Vine St, Hays; 12:44 AM
Disturbance – General–200 block W 7th St, Hays; 2:06 AM
Driving Under the Influence–600 block Fort St, Hays; 2:18 AM
Traffic Stop–100 block W 7th St, Hays; 2:21 AM
Disorderly Conduct–800 block Main St, Hays; 2:36 AM
Fireworks Violation–29th and Hickory, Hays; 3:37 AM
MV Accident-Hit and Run–2200 block Felten Dr, Hays; 12 AM; 6 AM
Theft (general)–1300 block Donald Dr, Hays; 6/30 11 PM; 7/1 6 AM
Drug Offenses–2000 block Main St, Hays; 9:59 AM
Animal Injured–1900 block Eisenhower Rd, Hays; 10:08 AM
MV Accident-Private Property–1500 block Vine St, Hays; 10:09 AM
Abandoned Vehicle–100 block E 17th St, Hays; 11:41 AM
Criminal Damage to Property–100 block E 6th St, Hays; 6/30 7:30 PM; 10:30 PM
Juvenile Complaint–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 6/29 7 PM; 7/1 1:13 PM
MV Accident-Private Property-Hit and Run–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 1:22 PM
Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–1300 block E 33rd St, Hays; 2:42 PM
Water Use Violation–2200 block Haney Dr, Hays; 3:02 PM
MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1500 block Henry Dr, Hays; 3:03 PM
MV Accident-Private Property-Hit and Run–1200 block E 27th St, Hays; 3:20 PM
Found/Lost Property–1700 block Vine St, Hays; 6:49 PM
Found/Lost Property–400 block E 7th St, Hays; 10:22 PM
Disturbance – Noise–400 block W 5th St, Hays; 11:48 PM
The Hays Police Department responded to 7 animal calls and 8 traffic stops Sun., July 2, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.
Battery – Domestic–400 block W 12th St, Hays; 1:30 AM; 1:35 AM
Driving Under the Influence–1200 block E 13th St, Hays; 2:27 AM
Driving Under the Influence–500 block E 12th St, Hays; 2:32 AM
Mental Health Call–2900 block Sherman Ave, Hays; 4:29 AM
Animal At Large–100 block E 22nd St, Hays; 9:02 AM
Civil Dispute–2700 block Elm St, Hays; 10:35 AM
Disorderly Conduct–100 block Ash St, Hays; 7/1 8 PM; 7/2 12:12 PM
Animal At Large–13th and Allen, Hays; 1:31 PM
Animal At Large–1500 block US 183 Alt Hwy, Hays; 2:24 PM
Animal At Large–400 block W 21st St, Hays; 5:03 PM
Found/Lost Property–2700 block Vine St, Hays; 6:38 PM
Found/Lost Property–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 6:59 PM
Custody Dispute–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 7:14 PM
Suspicious Person–1500 block US 183 Alt Hwy, Hays; 7:15 PM
Assist – Other (not MV)–2500 block Vine St, Hays; 8:30 PM
Abandoned Vehicle–600 block E 6th St, Hays; 9:15 PM
Mental Health Call–2000 block Patio Dr, Hays; 10:43 PM
MV Accident-Hit and Run–100 block W 15th St, Hays; 2:30 AM; 11:30 PM
Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block E 6th St, Hays; 11:59 PM
The Hays Police Department responded to 2 animal calls and 17 traffic stops Mon., July 3, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.
Domestic Disturbance–400 block Milner St, Hays; 7/2 11:45 PM; 7/3 12:38 AM
CMB Viol-sell, furnish, transp–400 block Milner St, Hays; 1:44 AM
Theft of Vehicle–600 block E 6th St, Hays; 3 AM; 5:30 AM
Assist – Other (not MV)–1000 block Fort St, Hays; 10:15 AM
Harassment, Telephone/FAX–3000 block Broadway Ave, Hays; 7/1 11:55 AM; 12:56 PM
Traffic/Driving Complaint–200 block E 22nd St, Hays; 11:22 AM
Civil Transport–200 block E 7th St, Hays; 1:02 PM
Suspicious Activity–600 block E 7th St, Hays; 1:51 PM
Animal At Large–1100 block Centennial Blvd, Hays; 1:55 PM
Phone/Mail Scam–2700 block Augusta Ln, Hays; 6/25; 7/3
Found/Lost Property–8th St, Hays; 4 PM
Drug Offenses–2700 block Canal Blvd, Hays; 11:09 PM; 7/4 2:46 AM
The Hays Police Department responded to 9 animal calls and 16 traffic stops Tue., July 4, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.
Battery – simple–500 block W 37th St, Hays; 2:30 AM
Found/Lost Property–3400 block Vine St, Hays; 4:33 AM
Harassment, Telephone/FAX–1400 block Motz Ave, Hays; 7/1 7 AM; 7/4 7 AM
Suicidal Subject–2700 block Hillcrest Dr, Hays; 9:33 AM
Harassment, Telephone/FAX–1100 block E 17th St, Hays; 1:15 AM; 1:49 AM
MV Accident-Private Property–400 block E 19th St, Hays; 12:25 PM
Animal At Large–1300 block Western Plains Dr, Hays; 12:54 PM
Animal Bite Investigation–2700 block Hall St, Hays; 2:35 PM
Abandoned Vehicle–500 block W 21st St, Hays; 2:43 PM
Animal At Large–500 block W 23rd St, Hays; 5:41 PM
Criminal Damage to Property–1300 block Douglas Dr, Hays; 11:10 PM