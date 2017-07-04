Saturday’s Coffee with a Cop to connect community and law enforcement

SUBMITTED

Coffee is more than just your favorite morning beverage; it’s a connector, a culture, and a community-builder.

McDonald’s® of NorthHays plans to use coffee to help connect the community and law enforcement.

On Saturday, July 8, 2017, from 9-11 a.m. during two come-and-go events, McDonald’s of NorthHays, 3406 Vine St., will host a “Coffee with a Cop” event plus a “Bike Safety” event in conjunction with the city of Hays Police Department.

This “Coffee with a Cop” event brings police officers and the community members they serve together over coffee to discuss community issues, learn more about each other and build relationships in an informal, neutral environment. All Coffee with a Cop

attendees will receive a free small cup of McCafẻ® courtesy of your local McDonald’s.

Area McDonald’s restaurants will continue to work with law enforcement departments throughout the year to host additional Coffee with a Cop events with the goal of improving relationships between law enforcement and community members – one cup of coffee at a time.

Children are encouraged to bring their bicycle to McDonald’s during the same time period for free inspection and to have some fun on an obstacle course set up in the back parking lot. Police officers will also inspect their bike helmet for proper fitting and children can register for a prize giveaway.

“As a McDonald’s Owner/Operator, being involved in the community is the cornerstone of my business. Supporting our local law enforcement is a huge priority for our organization,” said Gail Kuehl, Owner/Operator, McDonald’s of Hays, Russell and WaKeeney. “I hope that community members will attend our Coffee with a Cop event and feel comfortable to ask questions, bring forward concerns or simply get to know our officers.

“We invite kids to bring their bikes for inspection by the officers and enjoy the obstacle course that is part of the bike safety event.”

Gail and Rick Kuehl employ more than 195 full and part-time employees as owners of their McDonald’s in Hays, Russell and WaKeeney.

For more information contact:

Deana Rupp, McDonald’s, 785-625-4144, deana@mchays.com

Chief Don Scheibler, City of Hays Police Dept., 785-625-1030, dscheibler@haysusa.com

Asst. Chief Brian Dawson, City of Hays Police Dept., 785-625-1030, bdawson@haysusa.com