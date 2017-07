SHERMAN COUNTY – One person was injured in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Monday in Sherman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 F150 pickup driven by Harmandeep Sidhu, 35, Jackson, MS, was traveling on I-70 just east of Goodland. The driver lost control, drove into the south ditch, struck an embankment that broke an axel on the truck.

Sidhu was transported to the hospital in Goodland. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.