Russell city swimming pool water slides closed temporarily

Effective July 1, 2017, the Russell Municipal Swimming Pool water slides will be closed to public use, until further notice.

On June 29, 2017, the City received notice that amendments to the Kansas Amusement Ride Act, signed by Governor Brownback on June 26, 2017, states that no amusement ride shall be operated in Kansas unless a valid permit for such ride has been issued by the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and the owner of the ride has registered with KDOL as an amusement ride owner, beginning July 1, 2017.

Water slides that are at least 15 feet in height and that use water to propel the patron through the ride are considered an amusement ride, by definition of the new law.

Both of the Russell Municipal Swimming Pool water slides exceed 15 feet in height.

The water slides are required to meet ASTM standards and receive written certification by a qualified inspector, acknowledged by the National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials (NAARSO) or other nationally recognized third party training organizations, prior to applying for a KDOL permit to operate the slide.

The city has initiated the application process. However, according to information received from KDOL there are only four qualified inspectors in the state of Kansas. Other inspection options are being considered. The city has made contact with the KDOL regarding these amendments and the impact on our facility and community.

Citizen concerns may be voiced to area legislators about this new state law.

The city apologizes for this inconvenience and appreciates your patience.