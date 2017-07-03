HFD responds to fireworks-related blaze Sunday night

CITY OF HAYS

At 10:51 PM, Sunday, July 2, 2017, city of Hays emergency dispatchers were alerted to a fire in the building at 303 West 37th Street. The city of Hays Fire Department, assisted by Ellis County Fire Department Company 5, the Hays Police Department and Ellis County EMS was immediately dispatched.

On arrival, firefighters found a small fire burning outside of an attached garage of a single family dwelling. Firefighters used two fire extinguishers to put out the fire. There were no injuries.

The most probable cause of the fire was the improper disposal of fireworks debris. The occupants reported they had been using fireworks during the evening. When finished, they brought the fireworks debris into the garage for disposal. Shortly after, they smelled smoke in the house and discovered a small fire burning in combustible contents in the garage. After promptly calling 911, the occupants removed the burning contents out of the garage and onto the driveway.

Six fire trucks and twenty-five firefighters responded.

The last fire crew left the scene at 11:15 PM.

Your city of Hays firefighters would like to remind everyone that fireworks debris should be thoroughly soaked in a bucket of water and then placed in a non-combustible container for disposal.

Fireworks use is permitted in the City of Hays from 10 AM to 11 PM on July 2, 3 and 4.